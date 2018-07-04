 back to top
The 11 Purest Tweets From Jordan Pickford Before He Became An England Football Hero

A lot can change in a few years.

Alan White
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Jordan Pickford had a ~great~ game last night.

Never mind the penalties: There was also this unreal save.

Retweet is this Jordan Pickford save is the best of the tournament! #England #WorldCup
Retweet is this Jordan Pickford save is the best of the tournament! #England #WorldCup

But things were very different a few years ago, back when he was an 18-year-old training with the Sunderland academy. Let's take a moment to examine his Twitter, because it's a perfect example of how quickly life can change.

1. In 2012, for example, there was this iconic tweet about the importance of saving.

Wish the parents would pay for me to have sky i'n my room, freeview i's soul destroying at this time of night
Jordan Pickford @JPickford1

Wish the parents would pay for me to have sky i'n my room, freeview i's soul destroying at this time of night

2. All the tweets where he's very excited about going to Nandos. Of which there are many.

Think nandos is on the cards
Jordan Pickford @JPickford1

Think nandos is on the cards

Nandos for the first time in a month this going to go down a treat
Jordan Pickford @JPickford1

Nandos for the first time in a month this going to go down a treat

Nandos with the lads, been a while! @CarltonHusband @PhilipTilly__
Jordan Pickford @JPickford1

Nandos with the lads, been a while! @CarltonHusband @PhilipTilly__

First day back and nandos like I said #loyalty #dedication
Jordan Pickford @JPickford1

First day back and nandos like I said #loyalty #dedication

3. And the Toby.

The Toby could be on the cards
Jordan Pickford @JPickford1

The Toby could be on the cards

4. Later on: Wagamama.

Wagamamas it is 👌🏻🙈👌🏻
Jordan Pickford @JPickford1

Wagamamas it is 👌🏻🙈👌🏻

5. There was the time he'd got money off his mum.

On way to metro, mam has give me some money wonder what to do
Jordan Pickford @JPickford1

On way to metro, mam has give me some money wonder what to do

6. The time he was scared of lightning.

Worst lighting I have seen like #getmeunderthequilt
Jordan Pickford @JPickford1

Worst lighting I have seen like #getmeunderthequilt

7. The time he was worrying about his spots.

Keep looking in mirror and thinking wow, my spots are massive
Jordan Pickford @JPickford1

Keep looking in mirror and thinking wow, my spots are massive

8. The time he needed to clean up because he'd been at home alone.

Mam and dad back today it's going to be a power clean of the house now even though @MeganDavisonxx done most of it yesterday
Jordan Pickford @JPickford1

Mam and dad back today it's going to be a power clean of the house now even though @MeganDavisonxx done most of it yesterday

(N.B. He still posts about his girlfriend to this day <3)

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @jpickford1

9. The time he was loving all the banter on Twitter.

Love when twitter is flowing with all the banta. Keeps the night going
Jordan Pickford @JPickford1

Love when twitter is flowing with all the banta. Keeps the night going

10. There was the time he got a Snapchat of his mum dancing to "Children of the Night".

Getting a snapchat off one of the lads of me mam raving to children of the night ! Doesn't get much better 😂😂😂
Jordan Pickford @JPickford1

Getting a snapchat off one of the lads of me mam raving to children of the night ! Doesn't get much better 😂😂😂

11. And the time he was furious at X Factor.

Absolute shambles that is on the X factor.. Louis needs to have a massive word with himself like
Jordan Pickford @JPickford1

Absolute shambles that is on the X factor.. Louis needs to have a massive word with himself like

A lot can change.

What an unbelievable night 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 now to get ready for Saturday 🦁🦁🦁 #england #sendthemin #wereonourway
Jordan Pickford @JPickford1

What an unbelievable night 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 now to get ready for Saturday 🦁🦁🦁 #england #sendthemin #wereonourway

