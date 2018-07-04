The 11 Purest Tweets From Jordan Pickford Before He Became An England Football Hero

Jordan Pickford had a ~great~ game last night.
Never mind the penalties: There was also this unreal save.
But things were very different a few years ago, back when he was an 18-year-old training with the Sunderland academy. Let's take a moment to examine his Twitter, because it's a perfect example of how quickly life can change.
1. In 2012, for example, there was this iconic tweet about the importance of saving.
2. All the tweets where he's very excited about going to Nandos. Of which there are many.
3. And the Toby.
4. Later on: Wagamama.
5. There was the time he'd got money off his mum.
6. The time he was scared of lightning.
7. The time he was worrying about his spots.
8. The time he needed to clean up because he'd been at home alone.
(N.B. He still posts about his girlfriend to this day <3)
9. The time he was loving all the banter on Twitter.
10. There was the time he got a Snapchat of his mum dancing to "Children of the Night".
11. And the time he was furious at X Factor.
A lot can change.
