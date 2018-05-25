 back to top

Please Enjoy These 15 Teens Celebrating Getting A Question On "Ozymandias" In Their GCSE Exam

Look on these tweets ye mighty...and celebrate!

Alan White
Alan White
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Today, a lot of teenagers are very happy.

i am: ⚪️ straight ⚪️gay ⚪️bisexual 🔘ozymandias, king of kings #AQAEnglishlit #gcses2018
jenna @adorehoying

i am: ⚪️ straight ⚪️gay ⚪️bisexual 🔘ozymandias, king of kings #AQAEnglishlit #gcses2018

2.

When I turned turned the page and saw Ozymandias #AQAEnglishlit #GCSEs2018
Holly~Alice Morton @HarpSheep

When I turned turned the page and saw Ozymandias #AQAEnglishlit #GCSEs2018

3. You know that thing where you answer questions on a text for a mock exam and so there's NO possible way it could come up in the actual exam?...

#AQAenglish #GCSEs2018 teachers: ozymandias won't come up. it was on the mock. it definitelt will not co- AQA:
daisy h. @nowheredaisy

#AQAenglish #GCSEs2018 teachers: ozymandias won't come up. it was on the mock. it definitelt will not co- AQA:

4. ...well...

Everyone but AQA: “it CAN’T be ozymandias! It was the specimen paper!” AQA: #GCSEs2018 #AQAEnglishlit
Katie ➰ @Katiexol

Everyone but AQA: “it CAN’T be ozymandias! It was the specimen paper!” AQA: #GCSEs2018 #AQAEnglishlit

5. ...guess what happened today?

Every student when they opened the paper and saw Ozymandias #GCSEs2018 #AQAEnglishLit #aqaenglishliterature
KingM🥀 @mxgsss_

Every student when they opened the paper and saw Ozymandias #GCSEs2018 #AQAEnglishLit #aqaenglishliterature

6. Yep.

When I saw Ozymandias on that paper #GCSEs2018
Ella🤞🏻 @elrigbyy

When I saw Ozymandias on that paper #GCSEs2018

7. No really.

aqa when they put ozymandias as the poem even though it was in the spec papers: #AQAEnglishlit
Samara👸🏻 @SamaraChouds

aqa when they put ozymandias as the poem even though it was in the spec papers: #AQAEnglishlit

8.

When I saw that Question 26 was about Ozymandias... #aqaenglishliterature #POWERANDCONFLICT #GCSEs2018
Mr. 1881 🐝 @rickysoni1881

When I saw that Question 26 was about Ozymandias... #aqaenglishliterature #POWERANDCONFLICT #GCSEs2018

9. People had seen this coming.

#AQAEnglishLit : Compare the ways poets present ideas about power in ‘Ozymandias’ and one oth-
Amelia Foy @ameliafoy_

#AQAEnglishLit : Compare the ways poets present ideas about power in ‘Ozymandias’ and one oth-

10. They had planned.

#aqaenglishliterature #gcses aqa: compare power from ozymandias and on- me:
ellie💧 @elliegoodfxllow

#aqaenglishliterature #gcses aqa: compare power from ozymandias and on- me:

11. Sometimes, the gods are in your favour.

#GCSES2018 #AQAEnglish Everyone: Don't bother with Ozymandias, it won't come up, it's the specimen question. AQA:
Ab @abuthayakumar1

#GCSES2018 #AQAEnglish Everyone: Don't bother with Ozymandias, it won't come up, it's the specimen question. AQA:

12. My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings...

Me: no matter what comes up in this exam I'm going to compare it to ozymandias *ozymandias comes up* #AQAEnglishlit #GCSEs2018 https://t.co/AJy7F6USzu
Alex Chorley @AlexChorley4

Me: no matter what comes up in this exam I'm going to compare it to ozymandias *ozymandias comes up* #AQAEnglishlit #GCSEs2018 https://t.co/AJy7F6USzu

13. Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!

me @ aqa for putting ozymandias as the chosen poem, thank you :)) #AQAEnglishLit #GCSEs2018
sophie 🦋🐝🌹 @perfectIyboca

me @ aqa for putting ozymandias as the chosen poem, thank you :)) #AQAEnglishLit #GCSEs2018

14. Nothing beside remains. Round the decay / Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare...

Seeing that the L&amp;R poem is Singh Song and then seeing that ours was Ozymandias #AQAEnglishLit
erin craine @doodlerbug_

Seeing that the L&amp;R poem is Singh Song and then seeing that ours was Ozymandias #AQAEnglishLit

15. ....The lone and level sands stretch far away.

The whole of the country opening the #aqaenglishliterature to see Ozymandias as the poem
alfie🥝 @alfiejgreen

The whole of the country opening the #aqaenglishliterature to see Ozymandias as the poem

Alan White is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

