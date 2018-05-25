Please Enjoy These 15 Teens Celebrating Getting A Question On "Ozymandias" In Their GCSE Exam

1. Today, a lot of teenagers are very happy.
2.
3. You know that thing where you answer questions on a text for a mock exam and so there's NO possible way it could come up in the actual exam?...
4. ...well...
5. ...guess what happened today?
6. Yep.
7. No really.
8.
9. People had seen this coming.
10. They had planned.
11. Sometimes, the gods are in your favour.
12. My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings...
13. Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!
14. Nothing beside remains. Round the decay / Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare...
15. ....The lone and level sands stretch far away.
Alan White is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
