People Are Praising Benedict Cumberbatch For Saving A Cyclist Who Was Being Mugged In London

The incident happened last November.

Alan White
Alan White
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Benedict Cumberbatch is being praised for saving a cyclist from muggers in London.

The Sun has interviewed an Uber driver who said he was taking Cumberbatch and his wife to a club, and that as they reached Marylebone High Street in London the actor "saw four guys were pushing around a Deliveroo cyclist".

He said Cumberbatch "pulled the men away", adding it was "surreal" to see "Sherlock Holmes fighting off four attackers just round the corner from Baker Street."

The driver said he thought the attackers ran off after they realised with whom they were fighting.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they had been called to reports of an assault in Marylebone High Street on 25 November. In a statement the force said: "One of the males attempted to grab the victim's cycle.

"The victim dismounted and removed his helmet. He was then punched in the face, struck on the head and hit with his helmet."

The statement went on: "The group then headed off along Marylebone Road towards Baker Street. The victim did not require hospital treatment. No arrests have been made."

The Deliveroo driver has yet to be identified. The company has thanked Cumberbatch for his actions.

Thank you Benedict Cumberbatch for your brave actions. Deliveroo riders are heroes - their safety is our priority and any violence against them is totally unacceptable. So on behalf of everyone at deliveroo: thank you. https://t.co/NGCkQB3z7J
Cumberbatch told the Sun: “I did it out of, well, I had to, you know...”

People are praising the actor on social media.

Can you imagine you're away on your bicycle to deliver a Chinese takeaway to someone and four boyos attack you and hit you with a bottle and then you hear someone yell LEAVE HIM ALONE and you look up and Benedict Cumberbatch has come to your rescue?
This guy... ❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/9gmI7QUnCh
As if Benedict Cumberbatch fought off 4 guys, imagine tryna rob a Deliveroo driver and fucking Dr Strange runs up to you, be scared shitless
Benedict Cumberbatch jumped out of a taxi near Baker Street to save a Deliveroo cyclist from 4 muggers. You couldn’t make it up. ❤️
Alan White is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Alan White at alan.white@buzzfeed.com.

