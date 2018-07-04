 back to top
People Are Hugely Moved By Gareth Southgate Showing His Class After England's Win

The England manager put his arm around Mateus Uribe, who suffered the same devastating experience he had 22 years ago.

Alan White
This image of Gareth Southgate consoling Colombia's Mateus Uribe in the wake of his crucial penalty miss against England has gone hugely viral.

The reason is the backstory: 22 years ago, at Euro '96, Southgate's penalty miss against Germany at Wembley led to the England national side being knocked out of the tournament.

Prior to the match against Colombia, England had lost six of their last seven penalty shootouts at major tournaments.

If you can meet with triumph and disaster and treat those two imposters both the same... #Southgate #eng
Speaking about his memories of the incident recently, Southgate said: "I was a volunteer, really [in Euro '96]. The type of character I was, I felt you should put yourself forward. It is probably braver not to, if you are not confident."

He has been determined, as a manager, to make sure that his own players should "own the process" of taking penalties, rather than the manager looking for volunteers.

People have praised Southgate for the class he showed after a niggly match.

Gareth Southgate really is one classy man. Here he is after the match comforting Colombia's Uribe who missed his penalty. #ENGCOL #WorldCup https://t.co/OzZufmPLa9
And the fact he spared a thought for the opposition during what must have been a moment of huge personal redemption.

For 22 years that Euro 96 penalty miss has haunted Gareth Southgate. A lot of fans forgive him, he's still not forgiven himself though. Guiding England to an unlikely World Cup victory will surely be redemption for the man. https://t.co/p6u933f0ST
Such a beautiful sense of redemption for Southgate, the man who missed a crucial penalty at Euro 96, to become the first England manager to EVER win a World Cup penalty shootout. ❤️🙌🏻🦁
I'm nearly 30. Southgate's miss at Euro 96 is one of my first football memories and together with subsequent penalty heartache, it has shaped my relationship with England. Delighted for his personal redemption - because it is one shared by a whole generation
The SOUTHGATE Redemption #England #ENGCOL #EnglandvColombia #Worldcup2018
This man deserves that victory so much. Congrats Southgate 👏🏼 #Redemption #ENG #ThreeLions
I really like Gareth Southgate. He knows what it’s like to lose one of those shootouts and made a point of comforting the losing side. Classy. https://t.co/XmjRuqKcwR
In summary:

What a composed, classy motherfucker Gareth Southgate is 👍🏿👍🏿👍🏿
Alan White is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Alan White at alan.white@buzzfeed.com.

