A Man Has Been Shot By Police After A Stabbing At London Bridge

The Met Police said they are treating the incident as though it was "terror-related" although the circumstances "remain unclear". A number of people have been injured.

Alan White
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A man has been shot by police following a stabbing at London Bridge.

PA

Armed police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London.

The Met Police confirmed a man had been shot and said they were dealing with the incident "as though it is terror-related", an hour after announcing they were responding to an incident in the area.

At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related. One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible.
Metropolitan Police @metpoliceuk

At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related. One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible.

Police said that a man had been detained following a stabbing, and that it was believed a number of people had been injured.

Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @CoLP A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow.
Metropolitan Police @metpoliceuk

Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @CoLP A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow.

The London Ambulance Service declared a "major incident".

We have now declared a major incident and have a number of crews at the scene in London Bridge. We will share more information as soon as we have it. https://t.co/ICwDVAgidE
London Ambulance Service @Ldn_Ambulance

We have now declared a major incident and have a number of crews at the scene in London Bridge. We will share more information as soon as we have it. https://t.co/ICwDVAgidE

Mikael McKenzie, a sports reporter at the Daily Express was stood by the Monument close to London Bridge when he saw people running towards him and heard gunfire. He said that "everyone was panicking".

He told BuzzFeed News: "I was stood near next to the Monument and everyone was running away screaming about a man with a knife."

Here is a photogaph of the London Bridge incident.
Timothy Johnson @timtj

Here is a photogaph of the London Bridge incident.

He went on: "Armed police turned up and then there were gunshots. Uniformed police then arrived and put up a parameter and were shouting at everyone to get back. They kept pushing everyone further back as more officers arrived."

Shash / Press Association Images

McKenzie said he "got away safely" from the the incident, adding, "we continued moving away from the scene and kept getting pushed further and further away by the police."

Working in London Bridge is scary, there's been a shooting on the bridge. I saw a load of people running and then heard gun shots. Now the police are trying to get into this lorry.
Luke Poulton @veganluke

Working in London Bridge is scary, there’s been a shooting on the bridge. I saw a load of people running and then heard gun shots. Now the police are trying to get into this lorry.

The Press Association captured images of armed police escorting members of the public away from the cordon.

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

A police officer moves an uninvolved person away from a cordon after an incident on London Bridge in central London.

One video posted to social media appeared to show officers pinning a man to the pavement.

Shooting on #LondonBridge
Yanny @YannyBruere

Shooting on #LondonBridge

Photos on social media showed London Bridge tube being evacuated.

#LondonBridge Evacuation
Graham Brown-Martin @GrahamBM

#LondonBridge Evacuation

BuzzFeed reporter Mark Di Stefano was on the scene and said that bystanders were "very shaken".

Another six police cars entering the scene, streams of people who had been buses or buildings around the bridge are being let out and outside the cordon for the first time. Lots of very shaken bystanders who've had an hour locked down.
Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 @MarkDiStef

Another six police cars entering the scene, streams of people who had been buses or buildings around the bridge are being let out and outside the cordon for the first time. Lots of very shaken bystanders who’ve had an hour locked down.

An LBC reporter said that sniffer dogs were being used on the scene.

Armed police and officers with sniffer dogs just raced down canon street towards the station away from London Bridge. On the north side here several roads are closed @LBC
Rachael Venables @rachaelvenables

Armed police and officers with sniffer dogs just raced down canon street towards the station away from London Bridge. On the north side here several roads are closed @LBC

Boris Johnson has cut short his visit to his Uxbridge constituency to return to Number 10. On Twitter, he thanked the emergency services for their response.

"I'm being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response." — Prime Minister Boris Johnson
UK Prime Minister @10DowningStreet

"I’m being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response." — Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Home secretary Priti Patel urged everyone to follow the police's advice.

Very concerned by ongoing incident at London Bridge. My thoughts are with all affected. I am grateful for the rapid response of our police and I urge everyone to follow their advice.
Priti Patel @patel4witham

Very concerned by ongoing incident at London Bridge. My thoughts are with all affected. I am grateful for the rapid response of our police and I urge everyone to follow their advice.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said "his thoughts are with those caught up in the incident", before thanking the emergency services for their response.

Shocking reports from London Bridge. My thoughts are with those caught up in the incident. Thank you to the police and emergency services who are responding.
Jeremy Corbyn @jeremycorbyn

Shocking reports from London Bridge. My thoughts are with those caught up in the incident. Thank you to the police and emergency services who are responding.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates...

