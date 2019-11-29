A Man Has Been Shot By Police After A Stabbing At London Bridge

A man has been shot by police following a stabbing at London Bridge.
The Met Police confirmed a man had been shot and said they were dealing with the incident "as though it is terror-related", an hour after announcing they were responding to an incident in the area.
Police said that a man had been detained following a stabbing, and that it was believed a number of people had been injured.
The London Ambulance Service declared a "major incident".
Mikael McKenzie, a sports reporter at the Daily Express was stood by the Monument close to London Bridge when he saw people running towards him and heard gunfire. He said that "everyone was panicking".
He told BuzzFeed News: "I was stood near next to the Monument and everyone was running away screaming about a man with a knife."
He went on: "Armed police turned up and then there were gunshots. Uniformed police then arrived and put up a parameter and were shouting at everyone to get back. They kept pushing everyone further back as more officers arrived."
McKenzie said he "got away safely" from the the incident, adding, "we continued moving away from the scene and kept getting pushed further and further away by the police."
The Press Association captured images of armed police escorting members of the public away from the cordon.
One video posted to social media appeared to show officers pinning a man to the pavement.
Photos on social media showed London Bridge tube being evacuated.
BuzzFeed reporter Mark Di Stefano was on the scene and said that bystanders were "very shaken".
An LBC reporter said that sniffer dogs were being used on the scene.
Boris Johnson has cut short his visit to his Uxbridge constituency to return to Number 10. On Twitter, he thanked the emergency services for their response.
Home secretary Priti Patel urged everyone to follow the police's advice.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said "his thoughts are with those caught up in the incident", before thanking the emergency services for their response.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates...