Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the kingdom's public prosecutor has said.

Three people were sentenced to jail terms adding up to 24 years, according to a statement read at the public prosecutor’s office in Riyadh on Monday, while three others were acquitted.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, was last seen alive entering the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2 last year. It would take two weeks of denials before Saudi officials finally admitted he died inside the building, initially claiming he died in a “fistfight.”



In September, a Turkish newspaper published new details of a recording which reportedly captured the final moments. It was reported that he was suffocated and then dismembered by a forensic expert with a bone saw.