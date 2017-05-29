Here's What We Learned From Theresa May And Jeremy Corbyn's "Battle For Number 10" Show

1. A lot of people were surprised by just how well Jeremy Corbyn came across, as opposed to, uh, Jeremy Paxman.
Corbyn seemed particularly relaxed during the first section of the show in which he answered questions from the audience, and he sustained this affable manner in the face of a veritable onslaught from Jeremy Paxman who, whisper it, may just have lost some of his interviewing mojo.
Most of the jokes in the first half were reserved for the veteran interviewer's hectoring style.
2. Honestly, compared to initial expectations, Corbyn aced it and Paxman blew it ~this much~.
Bloody hell.
3. However, the question of Corbyn's links to the IRA won't go away any time soon.
Corbyn stuck to his line that he simply wanted a peace process, and described the Good Friday agreement as a "model".
However, an audience member attacked Corbyn for attending a service which he said was in honour of "all those" killed in the Troubles – but one contemporaneous press report shared by Conservative-supporting users appeared to suggest otherwise.
4. Corbyn says immigration under Labour definitely won't go up, but won't say if it'll go down.
He talked about the issue of low-paid immigrants undercutting British workers, but also mounted a strong defence of immigration, saying: "If people hadn’t migrated to this country, we would have a much worse health service, education system and transport system than we have." Will this message cut through to voters?
5. It's still rather unclear whether Corbyn would use nuclear weapons.
Corbyn was asked by Paxman if he would write letters of "last resort" to Trident commanders, and responded by saying he would write "the appropriate letters", adding that the Trident submarine commanders are "very loyal".
6. Corbyn was asked a lot about the fact he doesn't agree with his own manifesto.
However, he was, to coin a phrase, Mr. Zen. He was asked why there was nothing in there about getting rid of the Monarchy: "There is nothing in there because we are not going to do it," he replied, adding that he'd had a nice chat with the Queen. He was also relaxed about the fact he'd once said the banks should be in public ownership – the manifesto was agreed by the party, he replied.
Possibly the only point in the interview where he seemed truly unseated was when Paxman asked why during the Falklands war, he'd described it as "a Tory plot". Corbyn replied that he'd wanted a "negotiated solution".
7. Theresa May did ok.
At least this guy thought so, anyway.
8. Though she struggled to defend police cuts.
May was forced to admit there are 20,000 fewer police than in 2010, though did point out the government had protected counter-terrorism budgets.
9. She also struggled to defend the "dementia tax".
An elderly member of the audience said he was worried about not being able to leave his home to his children. May told him that the care system would have to be addressed, or it would collapse. She said there would be a cap on what people would have to spend, but declined to say how much, for now.
Her answer impressed some people...
But not others. Including the audience member.
10. She did get laughed at a bit.
When asked to confirm that funding for schools in real terms would go down, she responded with an answer Sir Humphrey would have struggled to better: She replied no party could confirm funding would go up, to hoots of derision from the audience.
She also didn't have much of an answer when Paxman pointed out she had backed down recently over both social care, and national insurance.
"If I was in Brussels, I would think you are a blowhard who collapses at the first sign of gunfire," he added, to another chorus of laughter.
That said, for the most part her appearance was very, very dull indeed. Mesmerisingly so. She repeated most of the lines we've heard before: on Brexit, we're not going to be told what she considers a fair deal to leave the EU, but no deal would be better than a bad deal.
11. Both leaders came away with points.
12. Corbyn's still going to call May a chicken for not doing a proper debate with him.
13. And however interesting it was, it's unlikely to make a blind bit of difference to the election result.
