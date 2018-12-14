Here Are 14 Ridiculous Things That Happened In British Politics This Week

1. A government minister allegedly had their phone stolen by Winston Churchill's grandson, who then tweeted "bollocks" at the BBC's political editor.
2. Theresa May got locked in her own car.
3. Adam Boulton announced he'd had his porridge, live on air.
4. A random member of Downing Street staff with nothing to say ended up looking like he was addressing the nation.
5. The Queen of Twitter got confused.
6. A child appeared out of nowhere.
7. Theresa May tried to rap her way to survival.
8. Michael Gove got followed around Westminster by Santa.
9. Then he and Ed Balls did this for some reason.
10. ITV went into metaphor meltdown.
11. The president of Luxembourg became a meme.
12. These two appeared on TV together.
13. Theresa May got into a row with Jean-Claude Juncker that looked like it was directed by Alfonso Cuarón.
14. It, too, became a meme.
