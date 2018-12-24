The Couple Arrested In Connection With The Gatwick Drone Disruption Say They Feel "Completely Violated"

The couple who were arrested following alleged drone disruption at Gatwick Airport have said they feel "completely violated" by the way they've been treated.

A tearful Paul Gait, 47, speaking in front of cameras Monday with his wife Elaine Kirk-Gait, 54, told Sky News: "Our home has been searched, and our privacy and identity completely exposed.

"Our names, photos and other personal information have been broadcast throughout the world."

He went on to say that the whole ordeal has taken a toll on the couple, "We are deeply distressed, as are our family and friends, and we are currently receiving medical care."

The pair were taken into custody on suspicion of "disrupting services of civil aviation aerodrome to endanger or likely to endanger safety of operations or persons" but were let go without charge on Sunday morning.