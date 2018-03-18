Britain has evidence Russia has been stockpiling and creating a deadly nerve agent used in the poisoning of a former Russian spy for the last 10 years, the foreign secretary Boris Johnson has said.

Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, he said: "We had evidence within the last 10 years, Russia has not only investigating the delivery of nerve agents for the purposes of assassinations but has been creating and stockpiling Novichok."

A statement from the Foreign Office released after Johnson's television appearance said that if the evidence was correct, it amounted to "a violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention".

Describing the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, Johnson said: "To the best of our knowledge this is a Russian-made nerve agent that falls within the category of Novichok, made only by Russia."

He went on: "We gave the Russians an opportunity to come up with an alternative hypothesis and they haven’t. Their response has been a sort of smug sarcasm and denial.”



The British research lab at at Porton Down in Wiltshire identified the substance used on the Skripals as part of a group of military-grade nerve agents created by Russia and known as Novichok.

Earlier Russia's ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, suggested that the British research laboratory itself could be the source of the nerve agent.

He told Andrew Marr: "When you have a nerve agent or whatever, you check it against certain samples that you retain in your laboratories.

"And Porton Down, as we now all know, is the largest military facility in the United Kingdom that has been dealing with chemical weapons research. And it's actually only eight miles from Salisbury."

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: "It's just another futile attempt from the Russian state to divert the story away from the facts - that Russia has acted in flagrant breach of its international obligations," while Johnson said it was indicative that Russia was "not a country that wants to engage in getting to the bottom of the matter."