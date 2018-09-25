 back to top
A Stranger Made A Parking Sticker For This Little Boy's Bike And It's The Cutest Thing You'll See All Day

"Ah, so he got a promotion and his own guaranteed parking spot? Nice one!"

Alan White
This is Christie Dietz.

She's a food writer who was born in London and moved to Wiesbaden in Germany with her husband in 2010. They live there with their five-year-old son.

Pretty much every day for the last year, Dietz says, her son has parked his little bike by this lamppost.

And yesterday, they arrived to find a kind neighbour had made him his own parking sticker.

Dietz, who said her son was "extremely pleased" to see the sticker, told BuzzFeed News she'd left a thank you note for whoever did it. "This is a pretty quiet neighbourhood and I have the feeling they probably did it for the pure joy of it, so I don’t really feel the need to track them down," she added.

She shared the discovery on Twitter, and people absolutely loved it.

My son has parked his bike by this lamppost just about every day for the last year. This morning, this sticker had appeared. Absolutely made our day. People can be so brilliant. Thank you, whoever did it 😊 https://t.co/rYC8jCTD5L
My son has parked his bike by this lamppost just about every day for the last year. This morning, this sticker had appeared. Absolutely made our day. People can be so brilliant. Thank you, whoever did it 😊 https://t.co/rYC8jCTD5L

@asausagehastwo Christie!! This is amazing!! 😍😍😍
@asausagehastwo Christie!! This is amazing!! 😍😍😍

@asausagehastwo Ah, so he got a promotion and his own guaranteed parking spot? Nice one! 😂
@asausagehastwo Ah, so he got a promotion and his own guaranteed parking spot? Nice one! 😂

@asausagehastwo I absolutely love this story! Thanks for sharing and putting a smile on the face of strangers.
@asausagehastwo I absolutely love this story! Thanks for sharing and putting a smile on the face of strangers.

@asausagehastwo Please let us know if you find out who did it! They must look out for him parking up his bike each day - his arrival and little routine must bring them happiness too 😊
@asausagehastwo Please let us know if you find out who did it! They must look out for him parking up his bike each day - his arrival and little routine must bring them happiness too 😊

@asausagehastwo Omg they must've had SO much fun doing that! So much that they didn't want credit, it was its own reward!
@asausagehastwo Omg they must've had SO much fun doing that! So much that they didn't want credit, it was its own reward!

