6 Ways Hollywood Can Do Better In 2018

1. Reckon fully with the industry’s history of sexual misconduct.
2. Don’t let the reckoning be temporary.
3. Address race in the reckoning and beyond.
4. Stop using sexual assault as a throwaway plot point.
5. Actually commit to queer representation in major movies.
6. And don’t forget how important inclusion is behind the scenes, too.
