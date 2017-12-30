6 Ways Hollywood Can Do Better In 2018

Keystone / Getty Images

Shortly after Harvey Weinstein’s alleged decades of sexual abuses in Hollywood were exposed to the world, Tippi Hedren tweeted her perspective. “I dealt with harassment all the time, during my modeling and film career,” she wrote. “[Alfred] Hitchcock wasn’t the first.” It was an important reminder: Sexual harassment and assault are endemic in Hollywood; and is built into the its very foundation is built upon the victimization of women. Hedren had been sharing her stories about Hitchcock for years, after all. But combined with the power of the #MeToo movement and the many other famous faces who spoke out about their own experiences of harassment or assault in the industry, 2017’s Weinstein stories did result in a genuine shift.

Given that these stories have dominated the conversation these last few months in Hollywood, we couldn’t have landed on a better term to describe this moment colloquially: Really, what else is this but some kind of reckoning? “Reckoning,” after all, is the act of working through something, of fully facing what an event or state of being really means — and of hopefully coming out better on the other side. It’s both dread and hope; a process and a goal. And for Hollywood, whose entire history is shamefully riddled with warped power structures and the abuses that came out of them, to reckon is a Sisyphean — and necessary — task.

A small bevy of men have been fired since the Weinstein news broke the proverbial floodgates. Others have been suspended only to be reinstated shortly after. Weinstein himself has been removed from a number of positions, including his role as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Still, Roman Polanksi and Woody Allen reportedly remain members of the Academy at the time of this writing (the Academy did not respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment). Polanksi pleaded guilty to raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977, while Allen's daughter, Dylan Farrow, has long maintained that he molested her when she was a child. Recently, Farrow published an op-ed in the LA Times titled “Why Has the #MeToo Revolution Spared Woody Allen?” The reckoning has clearly not gotten to everybody. But, ideally, we are in the early days.

It’s important not to overlook that a reckoning has an endgame: absolution. But when the problem is this big — this widespread, within Hollywood and within the society Hollywood exists in — that’s easier said than done. The work, though, is important. And it will take a strong disposition. If we let it slide, how will we know we’ve really purged the abusers from their ranks?