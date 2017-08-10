 go to content
Watching Leslie Jones Watch "Game Of Thrones" Is The Joy We Need Right Now

"Here come the dragon, here come the dragon, here come the dragooooooooon." (Warning: Spoilers ahead.)

Alanna Bennett
If you're a fan of Leslie Jones, you probably know that she, in turn, is a big fan of Game of Thrones...to put it lightly.

Damn. "You know nothing Jon snow" hoooooooottt!!
Leslie Jones @Lesdoggg

Damn. "You know nothing Jon snow" hoooooooottt!!

And because of that, she live-tweets her viewings of the show regularly.

No! You gots Jon Snow fucked up son!! In your title I didn't hear" sucker of this here dick?!"You best know I'm Jon… https://t.co/f3S26uHzKS
Leslie Jones @Lesdoggg

No! You gots Jon Snow fucked up son!! In your title I didn't hear" sucker of this here dick?!"You best know I'm Jon… https://t.co/f3S26uHzKS

Recently, Jones gave us another gift with her fandom: She's started doing a segment on Late Night With Seth Meyers in which she and Meyers sit down and film themselves watching an episode together. AND IT'S A GODDAMN DELIGHT. Here's their first installment from June:

And their second, in which Jones and Meyers watched the most recent episode, "The Spoils of War," aired on Aug. 9.

HBO

It was fucking legendary and we learned a lot. She's a big fan of Bronn, for example.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

But things really kicked in when a surprise guest showed up: Conleth Hill, who plays Lord Varys.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via youtube.com

Jones' reaction was beautiful. LOOK AT ALL THAT JOY.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via youtube.com

And they hadn't even gotten to Drogon's big moment yet.

NBC / HBO / Via youtube.com

Jones' impression of the dragon REALLY shined.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / HBO / Via youtube.com

But the whole thing was amazing. You can watch the full segment here, and I highly recommend that you do.

