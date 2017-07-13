Basically Everyone On "This Is Us" Got An Emmy Nomination

When the Emmy nominations were announced on Thursday, NBC's smash hit This Is Us got very, very lucky.
The show raked in 11 nominations: It's up for Outstanding Drama Series, two for Lead Actor in a Drama (Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia), three for Guest Actor (Gerald McRaney, Denis O'Hare, and Brian Tyree Henry), another for Supporting Actor (Ron Cephas Jones), and another for Supporting Actress (Chrissy Metz).
Obviously, the cast had a lot to celebrate.
But not everyone got a nomination.
Like Mandy Moore, for example.
And Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth, aka the best woman on the planet. And Justin Hartley, who plays whatshisname.
But, because the Pearsons stick together, there were no hard feelings.
And 11 nominations? That's nothing to sniff at.
