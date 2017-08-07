 go to content

TVAndMovies

We Have To Talk About The Dany And Jon Shipping On "Game Of Thrones"

"I KNO SHES HIS AUNT OKAY"

Posted on
Alanna Bennett
Alanna Bennett
BuzzFeed News Reporter

After seven seasons, Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow — arguably the FIRE and the ICE of A Song of Ice and Fire — have finally converged on Game of Thrones.

HBO

And obviously some important things are happening.

HBO

Including what could potentially be groundwork for, I don't know, a romance, or a friendship, or a politically-motivated engagement — or all of the above.

HBO

But if a romance and/or a marriage does happen...well, then we all eventually have to deal with the fact that DANY IS ALMOST DEFINITELY JON'S LITERAL AUNT.

Given that Lyanna Stark is his mom and Rhaegar Targaryen — Dany's older brother — is almost certainly his dad.
HBO

Given that Lyanna Stark is his mom and Rhaegar Targaryen — Dany's older brother — is almost certainly his dad.

And let's not put it past Game of Thrones, which has had, um, closer pairs than this get together.

Jaime and Cersei are literally twins!
HBO

Jaime and Cersei are literally twins!

But...uh, yeah, they're still very likely related.

HBO

And people have a lot of feelings. Some are curious...

Was it me or was Jon and Dany flirting a little bit in the Dragon Glass cave?
Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry

Was it me or was Jon and Dany flirting a little bit in the Dragon Glass cave?

*Dany is Jon's aunt* Me: best thing ever! Unbelievable, fire and ice!! *Dany and Jon in a cave* Also me: 👀 #GameOfThrones
ريــــــم @rshehabiii

*Dany is Jon's aunt* Me: best thing ever! Unbelievable, fire and ice!! *Dany and Jon in a cave* Also me: 👀 #GameOfThrones

Some are definitely into it...

ALL I CARE ABOUT on #GoT and in general is Dany and Jon getting together AND I KNO SHES HIS AUNT OKAY
Jas @jasnicoleeeee

ALL I CARE ABOUT on #GoT and in general is Dany and Jon getting together AND I KNO SHES HIS AUNT OKAY

When I want Dany and Jon to make out but I remember she's technically his aunt #GameOfThronesS7 #DemThrones… https://t.co/isniZBZsdN
Grace @gracek1420

When I want Dany and Jon to make out but I remember she's technically his aunt #GameOfThronesS7 #DemThrones… https://t.co/isniZBZsdN

And others definitely are not.

I feel like Dany and Jon are definitely getting together but ew because you know the whole aunt thing 🤷🏾‍♀️… https://t.co/7ADRlnZ8VB
KC @kcbigbrother

I feel like Dany and Jon are definitely getting together but ew because you know the whole aunt thing 🤷🏾‍♀️… https://t.co/7ADRlnZ8VB

"Incest has always been a part of the Targaryen house." Yes because they were all forced to marry each other, Jon and Dany don't have to
🥀 @royalwidow

"Incest has always been a part of the Targaryen house." Yes because they were all forced to marry each other, Jon and Dany don't have to

ppl who ship jon and dany together when she's his aunt #GameOfThrones
Kaylee @kayleerc90

ppl who ship jon and dany together when she's his aunt #GameOfThrones

Some just had jokes...

Jon gon lay Dany down just in time for Bran to show up like "Say CUZO, that's um....yeah, that's actually your aunt"
Eurahoe Greyjoy @Parkour_Lewis

Jon gon lay Dany down just in time for Bran to show up like "Say CUZO, that's um....yeah, that's actually your aunt"

While others just saw a pretty handy solution, regardless of the bloodline.

Mad because Dany is Jon's aunt but if they get married the whole bend the knee to be allies thing figures itself out
💁🏼‍♂️ @bretwadd

Mad because Dany is Jon's aunt but if they get married the whole bend the knee to be allies thing figures itself out

So, we have to hash this out. It's time. Things will only get weirder from here...

  1. Is it weird to ship Dany and Jon?

We Have To Talk About The Dany And Jon Shipping On "Game Of Thrones"

Is it weird to ship Dany and Jon?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
  5.  
    vote votes
  6.  
    vote votes
Film and TV Writer. She demands that you listen to her opinions about Harry Potter.

Contact Alanna Bennett at alanna.bennett@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Connect With TVAndMovies