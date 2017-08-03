Sections

TVAndMovies

"Harry Potter" Actor Robert Hardy Has Died At 91

He was best known as Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge.

Alanna Bennett
Alanna Bennett
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Robert Hardy has died at the age of 91, his family has confirmed.

On Thursday, his children — Justine, Emma, and Paul Hardy — released a statement to The Guardian, BBC News, and The Telegraph announcing his death. “Gruff, elegant, twinkly, and always dignified, he is celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work," they wrote. They noted that on top of his well-known acting work, Hardy was also "a meticulous linguist, a fine artist, a lover of music and a champion of literature, as well a highly respected historian, and a leading specialist on the longbow."
Mj Kim / Getty Images

The longtime theater actor had recently played Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge in the Harry Potter movies.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Robert Hardy, who played Minister for Magic, Cornelius Fudge. He w… https://t.co/ICFfY1jHOg
Harry Potter Film @HarryPotterFilm

Though known most widely for his role as Fudge, Hardy was also known for his work on the stage, including a turn opposite Laurence Olivier in a 1959 production of Coriolanus.

He also played both Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt more than once in his long career, and was also known for his role in All Creatures Great and Small.
ITV

Following his death, fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor.

So saddened to hear of the passing of #RobertHardy you will always be my minister of magic RIP
Dan Stubbings @dan_stubbings

Robert Hardy has died. Quintessential Englishman. RIP #RobertHardy
Sir Harry Flashman @FlashForFreedom

Feel sad about Robert Hardy. Siegfried was a massive part of childhood Sunday evenings. Such an original.
catherine meade @meadey44

Thankyou Robert Hardy for making me love All Creatures Great And Small when I was growing up #Sleepwell
sharron rebecca @sharront1979

RIP Robert Hardy, thoroughly accomplished actor &amp; forever Siegfried #roberthardy.
Adrian Smyth MA @olderdigital

CORRECTION

Laurence Olivier's name was misspelled in a previous version of this post.

Film and TV Writer. She demands that you listen to her opinions about Harry Potter.

Contact Alanna Bennett at alanna.bennett@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

