Robert Hardy has died at the age of 91, his family has confirmed.
The longtime theater actor had recently played Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge in the Harry Potter movies.
Though known most widely for his role as Fudge, Hardy was also known for his work on the stage, including a turn opposite Laurence Olivier in a 1959 production of Coriolanus.
CORRECTION
Laurence Olivier's name was misspelled in a previous version of this post.
Film and TV Writer. She demands that you listen to her opinions about Harry Potter.
Contact Alanna Bennett at alanna.bennett@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.