Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

The Campaign To Get "Confederate" Scrapped Trended On Twitter And HBO Has A Response

HBO said in a statement that they have "great respect for the dialogue," but that they "hope that people will reserve judgment."

Posted on
Alanna Bennett
Alanna Bennett
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Late last week, five women — Rebecca Theodore, Jamie Broadnax, Shanelle Little, Lauren Warren, and April Reign — launched a campaign to get HBO to drop their upcoming alt-universe slavery show Confederate.

This Sunday at 9pm ET, during @GameOfThrones, we ask you to stand with us. We want to send a message to @hbo using hashtag #NoConfederate.
Black Girl Nerds @BlackGirlNerds

This Sunday at 9pm ET, during @GameOfThrones, we ask you to stand with us. We want to send a message to @hbo using hashtag #NoConfederate.

Reply Retweet Favorite

According to a press release from HBO, Confederate will follow a world in which the American South seceded from the Union, resulting in a nation in which slavery "has evolved into a modern institution." The proposed show, from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, would involve events leading up to "the Third American Civil War." The announcement about Confederate was immediately met with backlash.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The women behind the campaign against Confederate asked people to tweet throughout Game of Thrones on Sunday night with the hashtag #NoConfederate. And they did...

#NoConfederate is trending #1 - let @HBO know that we don't want this show.
ReBecca Theodore @FilmFatale_NYC

#NoConfederate is trending #1 - let @HBO know that we don't want this show.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The hashtag trended No. 1, with a lot of people joining in on the conversation.

Because, for some, the Confederacy isn't alt-history. It's right now. #NoConfederate @hbo
April @ReignOfApril

Because, for some, the Confederacy isn't alt-history. It's right now. #NoConfederate @hbo

Reply Retweet Favorite
Thread. (It's like telling us, "How do you know if our poison will kill you if you don't taste it?") #NoConfederate https://t.co/E4NC92Y1Nv
Ebony Elizabeth @Ebonyteach

Thread. (It's like telling us, "How do you know if our poison will kill you if you don't taste it?") #NoConfederate https://t.co/E4NC92Y1Nv

Reply Retweet Favorite
White people: omg slavery happened like 150 yrs ago get over it Also white ppl: lets make a show abt slavery never ending #NoConfederate
Ainsley @ainsleycd

White people: omg slavery happened like 150 yrs ago get over it Also white ppl: lets make a show abt slavery never ending #NoConfederate

Reply Retweet Favorite
Censorship is when the gov bans content. Product launch failure is when you launch something &amp; your customer base hates it. #NoConfederate
Shanelle Little @ShanelleLittle

Censorship is when the gov bans content. Product launch failure is when you launch something &amp; your customer base hates it. #NoConfederate

Reply Retweet Favorite
Make this show instead. Many don't know Black Wall Street even existed; this would be thoughtful and interesting. I… https://t.co/5SzTdv4OpQ
Sarah Kendzior @sarahkendzior

Make this show instead. Many don't know Black Wall Street even existed; this would be thoughtful and interesting. I… https://t.co/5SzTdv4OpQ

Reply Retweet Favorite
#NoConfederate is basically: White ppl: omg... what if... white supremacy....was still real????!?!?! could you ima… https://t.co/n5hYqdcb16
black history heaux @localblactivist

#NoConfederate is basically: White ppl: omg... what if... white supremacy....was still real????!?!?! could you ima… https://t.co/n5hYqdcb16

Reply Retweet Favorite
@petrella_donna The 1st Am prevents the Govt from unreasonable limiting speech. I'm excersicing free speech protest… https://t.co/doT2NVbgrB
Harriet @HBOConfederate

@petrella_donna The 1st Am prevents the Govt from unreasonable limiting speech. I'm excersicing free speech protest… https://t.co/doT2NVbgrB

Reply Retweet Favorite

In response, HBO issued a statement, saying that they still have faith in Confederate and its executive producers — Benioff, Weiss, and Nichelle and Malcolm Spellman:

"We have great respect for the dialogue and concern being expressed around Confederate. We have faith that Nichelle, Dan, David and Malcolm will approach the subject with care and sensitivity. The project is currently in its infancy so we hope that people will reserve judgment until there is something to see."

April Reign did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News's request for further information, but said on Twitter they plan to "keep trying."

Film and TV Writer. She demands that you listen to her opinions about Harry Potter.

Contact Alanna Bennett at alanna.bennett@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies