People Think They Have The Answer To The Decade-Long Mystery Of Who Wrote "My Immortal"

"My Immortal," which was published on FanFiction.net at the height of the Harry Potter craze, followed Ebony (who was also a vampire) and her exploits at Hogwarts, including her relationship with Draco Malfoy. In the fanfic, Hogwarts is divided between goths and preps, and Harry Potter goes by the name of Vampire and is Draco's ex-boyfriend. The misspellings in the text are intense and rampant to the point of being almost artistic.