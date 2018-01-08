Here Are The Big #MeToo And Time's Up Moments That Dominated The Golden Globes

Nbc / Getty images

“Speaking out without the fear of retribution is our culture’s new north star," Laura Dern said as she accepted the award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie. Her fellow Big Little Lies stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon brought up similar points in their speeches, with Kidman talking about the power of stories about abuse to "elicit change," and Witherspoon thanking "everyone who broke their silence this year."

When Elisabeth Moss won for Best Actress in a TV Drama, she read a quote from The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood: "We were the people who were not in the papers. We lived in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the story."

Then she added her own interpretation: "Margaret Atwood, this is for you and the women who came before you and after you who were brave enough to speak out against intolerance and injustice and to fight for equality and freedom in this world," Moss said. "We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. We no longer live in the gaps between the stories. We are the story in print. We are writing the story ourselves. Thank you."