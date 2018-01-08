Here Are The Big #MeToo And Time's Up Moments That Dominated The Golden Globes

1. People used the red carpet to discuss gender parity and sexual misconduct in Hollywood and beyond.
2. Several female nominees walked the red carpet with activists and advocates devoted to gender and social justice.
3. Seth Meyers' monologue.
4. A whole lot of speeches that talked about representation, restorative justice, gender parity, harassment, and more.
5. Oprah talked at length about the long culture of silence and disbelief of women.
6. Barbra Streisand talked about the importance of the movement while presenting the final award of the night.
