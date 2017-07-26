Sections

Lupita Nyong'o Snuck Around Comic-Con In A Power Rangers Costume

We don't deserve her.

Alanna Bennett
Alanna Bennett
In case you missed it, Oscar-winning icon Lupita Nyong'o was at San Diego Comic-Con recently to promote Black Panther.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And in her off-time, Nyong'o got into a little somethin'-somethin'...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Lupita Nyong'o / Via Twitter: @Lupita_Nyongo

Dressed like the Pink Power Ranger — with a mask and a pink bandana hiding her face and hair — she FREAKING PRANCED AROUND THE FLOOR OF COMIC-CON INCOGNITO.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Lupita Nyong'o

She snuck around like a pro...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Lupita Nyong'o / Via Twitter: @Lupita_Nyongo

She visited her own action figure...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Lupita Nyong'o / Via Twitter: @Lupita_Nyongo

She took some pics...

Lupita Nyong'o / Via Twitter: @Lupita_Nyongo

She lounged around like a queen...

Lupita Nyong'o / Via Twitter: @Lupita_Nyongo

She repped the Marvel team...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Lupita Nyong'o / Via Twitter: @Lupita_Nyongo

...and she danced.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Lupita Nyong'o / Via Twitter: @Lupita_Nyongo

Oh, she danced a lot.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Lupita Nyong'o / Via Twitter: @Lupita_Nyongo

Lupita Nyong'o won Comic-Con — pass it on.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Lupita Nyong'o / Via Twitter: @Lupita_Nyongo

But then again, who else even had a chance?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Lupita Nyong'o / Via Twitter: @Lupita_Nyongo

You can watch the full, glorious video here.

Did you see me at Comic Con?! #SDCC2017
Lupita Nyong'o @Lupita_Nyongo

Did you see me at Comic Con?! #SDCC2017

Reply Retweet Favorite

