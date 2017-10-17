 back to top
Lena Headey Says She Rejected Harvey Weinstein And He Told Her "Don't Tell Anyone"

"I got in my car and cried," she tweeted.

Alanna Bennett
BuzzFeed News Reporter

At least 40 women have accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault in the past two weeks. And, in the wake of articles in the New York Times and the New Yorker, more and more people are sharing their own stories of abuse, both in and outside of the entertainment industry.

Yann Coatsaliou / AFP / Getty Images

Actors including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow have alleged harassment at the hands of Weinstein, while more — including Reese Witherspoon and America Ferrera — have publicly discussed assaults at the hands of others.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Now Game of Thrones star Lena Headey has come forward on Twitter with her own stories about Weinstein.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

During their first interaction at the Venice Film Festival in 2005, while she was promoting The Brothers Grimm (which was distributed by Weinstein's then-company Miramax), Headey said Weinstein made "some suggestive comment, a gesture" to her.

lena headey @IAMLenaHeadey

"At one point Harvey asked me to take a walk down to the water," she wrote. " I walked down with him and he stopped and made some suggestive comment, a gesture."

"I just laughed it off, I was genuinely shocked," Headey wrote. "I remember thinking, it's got to be a joke..."

"I said something like.. oh come on mate ?!?? It'd be like kissing my dad !! let's got get a drink, get back to the others," Headey tweeted.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Then she recalled meeting with Weinstein in LA years later. Because of her reaction in Venice, Headey tweeted that she "believed that he respected [her] boundary" and would keep things professional.

lena headey @IAMLenaHeadey

After talking about films over breakfast at Weinstein's hotel, Headey said that Weinstein then led her to his room under the pretext of giving her a script. "My whole body went into high alert," she wrote, noting that she told Weinstein she wasn't interested in "anything other than work."

lena headey @IAMLenaHeadey

After that, Headey tweeted, Weinstein was "silent" and "furious." She said she "felt completely powerless" and that he walked her out of the hotel "by grabbing and holding tightly to the back of [her] arm." Headey said Weinstein told her, "Don't tell anyone about this, not your manager, not your agent."

lena headey @IAMLenaHeadey

Headey also alleged that while shooting The Brothers Grimm, she was "subjected to endless bullying by the director Terry Gilliam."

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

After revealing her story on Twitter, Headey retweeted a response that thanked her for "outing Terry Gilliam."

@IAMLenaHeadey Ewww! Yuck! So sorry that you had that experience and thank you for outing Terry Gilliam as a really really huge asshole.
A L Vee @Chia63

@IAMLenaHeadey Ewww! Yuck! So sorry that you had that experience and thank you for outing Terry Gilliam as a really really huge asshole.

BuzzFeed News has reached out Gilliam's representative for a response and to Headey's representative for more information.

