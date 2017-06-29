9 Burning Questions About The New "Jumanji" Movie

Columbia Pictures

What we know is that this movie is centered on four teens, played at first by Alex Wolff (Spencer), Madison Iseman (Bethany), Ser'Darius Blain ("Fridge"), and Morgan Turner (Martha).

But what I want to know is: Are these teens at all connected to the kids in the original Jumanji movie? Is Kirsten Dunst gonna show up in aging makeup playing a mom? Who are you, children??? Why are we here? Do any of your parents own a shoe factory?