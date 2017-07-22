Sections

TVAndMovies

"Iron Fist" Season 2 Is Officially Happening

Danny Rand lives another day.

Posted on
Alanna Bennett
Alanna Bennett
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb announced onstage at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday that we are indeed getting a Season 2 of Iron Fist on Netflix.

Marvel / Netflix

Loeb also revealed that Misty Knight — who appeared in Season 1 of Luke Cage and is played by Simone Missick — will be a part of that second season.

Marvel / Netflix

The first season of Iron Fist debuted earlier this year amid controversy about cultural appropriation — and pretty terrible reviews in general.

Marvel / Netflix

Despite that, Iron Fist now joins its Defenders sibling series — Jessica Jones, Daredevil, and Luke Cage — in getting a second season.

Daredevil has also already been renewed for a third.
Marvel / Netflix

So we'll see how this goes the second time around.

Contact Alanna Bennett at alanna.bennett@buzzfeed.com.

