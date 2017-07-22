"Iron Fist" Season 2 Is Officially Happening

Head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb announced onstage at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday that we are indeed getting a Season 2 of Iron Fist on Netflix.
Loeb also revealed that Misty Knight — who appeared in Season 1 of Luke Cage and is played by Simone Missick — will be a part of that second season.
The first season of Iron Fist debuted earlier this year amid controversy about cultural appropriation — and pretty terrible reviews in general.
Despite that, Iron Fist now joins its Defenders sibling series — Jessica Jones, Daredevil, and Luke Cage — in getting a second season.
So we'll see how this goes the second time around.
Film and TV Writer. She demands that you listen to her opinions about Harry Potter.
Contact Alanna Bennett at alanna.bennett@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.