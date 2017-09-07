Under the Same Stars: The Search for My Brother and the True Story of "My Immortal," by Rose Christo, comes out May 29, 2018.

You can see an exclusive first look at the cover for Under the Same Stars here:

The book follows Christo's childhood in the New York foster care system in search of her young brother. Here's the official description for Under the Same Stars from Macmillan Publishers:

In her first official author's statement, in the form of a Q&A, Christo says she never would have come forward about authoring "My Immortal" "if not for the fact that it coincided with the things that happened to [her] as a teen."

1. What is Under the Same Stars?

Under the Same Stars is a memoir about my experiences in foster care and family court, which saw me separated from my little brother when I was 12 and he was 5. It's about the steps I took to try to find him again, and what I wound up finding instead.

2. Why did you write Under the Same Stars?

I wanted to shed light on the challenges and issues that children in foster care, especially Native American children, face.

3. Did you write "My Immortal?"

Unfortunately.

4. Why come forward about "My Immortal" now?

I would never have come forward about "My Immortal," if not for the fact that it coincided with the things that happened to me as a teen. At one point, I considered disguising the fic as something else. I still wonder if I should have done that, because there's a faction of people who really like not knowing who wrote it. But I think in most cases, honesty is the best policy.

5. Tell us more!

