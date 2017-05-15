Bravo Is Gifting The World With A TV Show About Anna Wintour And Tina Brown

If you're in the mood for a story about two powerful women and ALSO pining for more of Anna Wintour's legendary bob, BOY HAVE I GOT NEWS FOR YOU.
Bravo has ordered a six-hour scripted event series that will follow the relationship between iconic Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Daily Beast co-founder Tina Brown.
It's also called All That Glitters, which is SHEER PERFECTION.
I mean, imagine the haircuts ALONE.
Now it's time to start daydreaming about who might play these women...
Film and TV Writer. She demands that you listen to her opinions about Harry Potter.
Contact Alanna Bennett at alanna.bennett@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.