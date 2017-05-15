Sections

TVAndMovies

Bravo Is Gifting The World With A TV Show About Anna Wintour And Tina Brown

It's called All That Glitters and it will follow the friendship, rivalry, and rise of these two media powerhouses.

Posted on
Alanna Bennett
Alanna Bennett
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If you're in the mood for a story about two powerful women and ALSO pining for more of Anna Wintour's legendary bob, BOY HAVE I GOT NEWS FOR YOU.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

Bravo has ordered a six-hour scripted event series that will follow the relationship between iconic Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Daily Beast co-founder Tina Brown.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Jemal Countess / Getty Images

"As both bold and driven women fight their way to the top of a male-dominated industry driven by greed and betrayal, they each find new paths to change the world around them," the network's press release read. "Tina, through the intersection of high-culture and celebrity, and Anna with an instinct for high fashion and emerging talent."

It's also called All That Glitters, which is SHEER PERFECTION.

The event series is based on Thomas Maier's book Newhouse and it's executive produced by Gale Anne Hurd (The Walking Dead) and Judith Verno (Masters of Sex). It will be written and executive produced by Lawrence Konner and Mark Rosenthal, who are known for Planet of the Apes, Mona Lisa Smile, and Superman IV: The Quest For Peace. Maier will also produce. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Magnolia Pictures

I mean, imagine the haircuts ALONE.

George De Sota / Getty Images, Kevin Winter / Getty Images, double-takee / Via giphy.com, Graham Morris / Getty Images

Now it's time to start daydreaming about who might play these women...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy / Via double-takee.tumblr.com

Film and TV Writer. She demands that you listen to her opinions about Harry Potter.

Contact Alanna Bennett at alanna.bennett@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

