 back to top

We’ve updated our privacy notice and cookie policy. Learn more about cookies, including how to disable them, and find out how we collect your personal data and what we use it for.

Show privacy notice and cookie policy
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down
TVAndMovies

Anne Hathaway's "Ocean's 8" Performance Is The Best Part Of The Whole Dang Thing

The whole film is a delight. But Hathaway is the standout.

Posted on
Alanna Bennett
Alanna Bennett
BuzzFeed News Reporter

There are a lot of amazing things about Ocean's 8, including, but not limited to: 1) a truly incredible cast, 2) every single suit Cate Blanchett rocks in it, 3) every single smug smirk that appears on Sandra Bullock's face.

Warner Bros.

But one of the best parts of the movie, UNDENIABLY, is Anne Hathaway's performance as mega-celebrity Daphne Kluger, the woman tasked with wearing the necklace most of the cast is trying to steal.

Warner Bros.

This is a cast of heavy hitters. And we already know that Hathaway, too, is a Hollywood powerhouse. She's good in everything she's in.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros.

But let me tell you: Daphne is special.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros. / Via giphy.com
Advertisement

The character is pretty meta, for one. Daphne is a send-up of Hollywood culture and ego, which means that while Hathaway isn't really playing herself — ego-driven starlet has never really been part of her public image — she is parodying an industry she's been part of her entire adult life.

&quot;I enjoyed the selfishness of her, but what I really enjoyed was getting to figure out where her blind spots were,&quot; Hathaway told Entertainment Weekly. &quot;She’s working so hard to be refined and sophisticated, but she just so clearly isn’t that. I feel like Daphne is my shadow self, and I feel like you can either use fame to do good for other people and use it to get nice restaurant reservations for yourself, or it can really take over and become your entire identity.&quot;
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

"I enjoyed the selfishness of her, but what I really enjoyed was getting to figure out where her blind spots were," Hathaway told Entertainment Weekly. "She’s working so hard to be refined and sophisticated, but she just so clearly isn’t that. I feel like Daphne is my shadow self, and I feel like you can either use fame to do good for other people and use it to get nice restaurant reservations for yourself, or it can really take over and become your entire identity."

And she plays it so well.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros. Pictures

There's a physicality that Hathaway adopts as Daphne. It's the way she's constantly in motion, her lips always pursed, her whole magnificently expressive face playing out what you think is her every thought and feeling.

Warner Bros.

It's smooth and it's smart. She's the funniest thing in the whole film.

I won&#x27;t spoil you, but there&#x27;s a moment in this movie where she slaps someone, and all I&#x27;m saying is that that moment should become instantly iconic. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros. Pictures

I won't spoil you, but there's a moment in this movie where she slaps someone, and all I'm saying is that that moment should become instantly iconic.

It's the kind of performance that elevates not just Daphne or Hathaway but the entire movie.

Warner Bros.

So just remember: Literally never underestimate Anne Hathaway, because she will come for your goddamn wig with the performance of a lifetime.

Warner Bros.

Alanna Bennett is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Alanna Bennett at alanna.bennett@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App