Anne Hathaway's "Ocean's 8" Performance Is The Best Part Of The Whole Dang Thing

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

"I enjoyed the selfishness of her, but what I really enjoyed was getting to figure out where her blind spots were," Hathaway told Entertainment Weekly. "She’s working so hard to be refined and sophisticated, but she just so clearly isn’t that. I feel like Daphne is my shadow self, and I feel like you can either use fame to do good for other people and use it to get nice restaurant reservations for yourself, or it can really take over and become your entire identity."