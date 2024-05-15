Hello! My name is Alana, and before I started writing for BuzzFeed, I worked a range of roles in the fashion industry — from running a fashion magazine to buying for Bloomingdale's in the Big Apple to working in wholesale sales for Michael Kors Canada.
While I've left the corporate fashion industry behind, I still love dabbling with personal style, whether it's my own style, or helping my friends, family, and even people on the internet get dressed every day.
I have a series where I try dressing in different styles and trends, or even like other celebs. I've tried dressing like a Pinterest girl (a popular trend on TikTok), Princess Diana, and this week, I'm trying something new: the "sandwich method" (also a popular trend on TikTok).
I've come across the "sandwich method" quite a bit on TikTok. Basically, it's a styling hack where you "sandwich" a color or shade on the top of your outfit to the color or shade on the bottom of the outfit. It's a way to create balance and cohesion in your outfits. Here's an example:
For most, this means matching the color of the top to the color of the shoes. However, I've also seen creators match bags to shoes, hats to shoes, tops to socks, hats to pants, etc. I like to think it can be anything on top that matches anything on the bottom.
And as creator @itsmykz pointed out, you don't have to choose the same exact color; you can also go by shade (e.g., dark gray to light gray, or navy blue and baby blue).
I decided to put the "sandwich method" to the test for a week, and boy, it did not disappoint! I found it to be one of the easiest styling hacks I've come across. It's super simple and intuitive, and if you're in a rut on how to get dressed every day, it can certainly help. So, let's get right into all my attempts:
Outfit 1: The Purple People-Eater Sandwich 🍞🍠
Outfit 2: The Green-Machine Sandwich 🥪🥬🥑
Pardon the brief interruption from Clementine, who wanted to be a garnish to my "green machine" sandwich outfit herself... 🍊
Onwards! Outfit 3: The Strawberry Sandwich 🍓🍄
Outfit 4: Carrie Bradshaw's Cherry Cheese Sandwich 🍒
Outfit 5: The Blueberry Grilled Cheese (or the "Go Blue" Sandwich) 🫐🧀
Outfit 6: Blueberry Nutella Streetwear Sandwich 🫐🍫
Phew! Pause again because all this styling had us a little tired, and Clementine didn't understand why she wasn't the main attraction.
Back to it! Outfit 7: The "Bread and Butter" Sandwich 🧈🥖
And lastly:
Outfit 8: The "Corporate Girly" Sandwich 🥬🥙
All that being said, that's a wrap on my "sandwich method" attempts! Overall, I recognize that matching your clothes is not new, but sometimes styling isn't always intuitive, so it's nice to have a sort of "method" to lean on when you're in a rut.
I loved that I could use so much of the color in my closet, and even for the less colorful attempts, I learned that the sandwich method can help find "base" outfits that you can leave as is or get creative with to style even further. While I found the method can get predictable, there are always ways to style further or make an outfit your own.