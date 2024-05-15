All that being said, that's a wrap on my "sandwich method" attempts! Overall, I recognize that matching your clothes is not new, but sometimes styling isn't always intuitive, so it's nice to have a sort of "method" to lean on when you're in a rut.

I loved that I could use so much of the color in my closet, and even for the less colorful attempts, I learned that the sandwich method can help find "base" outfits that you can leave as is or get creative with to style even further. While I found the method can get predictable, there are always ways to style further or make an outfit your own.