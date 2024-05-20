35 Straight-Up Hilarious Tweets From The Week Because You Deserve A Little Treat

"'urgent care' is such a terrible name for them because it's neither urgent nor do they actually care." —@lordsteele

There's nothing quite like a quick, funny little quip, which is why, every week, I round up allll the funny tweets from the week.

This week was no exception to funny little quips, so let's get right into 'em:

1.

sometimes when I don’t want to pay the $100 therapy copay I go to my friend’s house and talk extra loud until her husband who’s working on his psych PhD goes “do you mind if I say something”

— faith (@faithnation) May 15, 2024
2.

I asked my 8yo if he liked my sleeveless blouse, he said "the color's fine, but I don't like public armpits" 😭 Public. Armpits. It's going straight to Goodwill

— sarah (@sarahradz_) May 13, 2024
3.

I’m convinced they sold these pre-dusty cause I ain’t never seen a clean one https://t.co/L47xo6B4S2

— Austine (@theereal_one) May 13, 2024
4.

uber driver is making small talk with me and asks me what i do, so i said i study philosophy, and he immediately says “oh nice man you hear it was Kant’s 300th birthday a few weeks ago? i bet you people went wild for that”

— sam filby (@two_standpoints) May 14, 2024
5.

Went to Dunkin in Europe and they had this warning at the counter pic.twitter.com/5x0PZLBVt6

— rosey🌹 (@thechosenberg) May 13, 2024
6.

It’s so funny to me the president of France’s last name is Macron it’s like if we had a President named President Choclate Chip Cookie

— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) May 14, 2024
7.

Nice tabs you got open on your browser that you're screen sharing brother, hope you dont mind if I scrutinise them all and make sweeping judgements about your personality based on what I am seeing

— Mike Townsend (@townsendyesmate) May 14, 2024
8.

no presidential debates just this and a stopwatch pic.twitter.com/Ez5l04I6IF

— faith (@faithnation) May 16, 2024
The Fun Ones / Via thefunones.com

9.

my client threw up during her wax and i handled it so unprofessionally i literally screamed and ran

— mr. bitches (retired) (@discobxtchh) May 15, 2024
10.

I miss codependent friendships like who wants to hang out for 66 days straight

— 𝐇★𝐓𝐆𝐈𝐑𝐋👅 (@mainbitchclique) May 16, 2024
11.

When someone is like ugh sorry my hair is greasy it’s like seriously thanks for apologizing. We were all thinking about it and it’s actually making me sick

— mike (@mikeofficial) May 16, 2024
12.

quitting a bad job isn’t enough i need them to go out of business after i leave

— tony soprano (@tuckfwelvey) May 16, 2024
13.

you have NO idea what i've been through. my parents are NOT divorced https://t.co/DPpPD8HPcQ

— kev (@MarxAfterDark) May 15, 2024
14.

Thinking about how my family passed down alcoholism instead of generational wealth pic.twitter.com/ZmRz0MYnpZ

— Invis🧜‍♀️ (@invis4yo) May 17, 2024
Quincy Jones Productions / Via youtube.com

15.

Hate when you send a work email and feel relived to put the ball in someone else’s court but then they write back like 10 minutes later and you’re like GODDAMMIT

— SpacedMom (@copymama) May 16, 2024
16.

"urgent care" is such a terrible name for them because it's neither urgent nor do they actually care

— j4k3 (@lordsteele) May 16, 2024
17.

Doing dishes at my mom & my stepdad’s … they met online 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9f7Q5bOIhs

— a (@TWlTTERHAVER) May 15, 2024
18.

not the flowers pic.twitter.com/m56mhysWeE

— CM (@conormurrayTM) May 16, 2024
19.

Im not going to lie. iCarly was right, live life, breathe air, i know somehow we’re gonna get there

— the guy with the green hair (@AlexJayeSINGER) May 16, 2024
