Excited, scared, or nervous by your horoscope? It's natural — according to Rebecca, eclipses can create a breakthrough in your life, forcing you to crack open what's going on and make a change.

And no matter what's in store for you this eclipse season, Rebecca leaves you with some departing wisdom: "Eclipses force us to evolve beyond our comfort zone, and even if you resist, nature has a way... I would encourage you to be more curious about new directions and loosen the grip on what you know and have always done. Change is inevitable here, and it's a lot more painful if we fight it. We may as well make room with open arms."