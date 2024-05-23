People Are Sharing The Exact Moment They Realized They Were Being Scammed, And We Gotta Watch Out

6. "I fell for a phone scam where they call pretending to be from your phone company, ask if you'd like to upgrade, and then send a different phone from the one you've agreed upon and ask you to forward it to the 'real' intended recipient. Thankfully, I realized before it cost me any real money, but my phone company told me the scammers might've hacked into my phone. The worst part was that every text and call from the scammers said it was from my phone company, so I'll never again trust contact from what may or may not be the actual company."

"When I asked my phone company's fraud department how scammers can do this, they acknowledged it but said they were unsure. I naively thought this kind of scam only happened to older people. Afterward, people told me that your phone company would never really call with offers. But I've had genuine upgrades from them in the past; it used to be fairly common before smartphones. Either way, trust gone, and lesson learned. And remember never to share your one-time passcode with anyone!"

