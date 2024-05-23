People Are Sharing The Exact Moment They Realized They Were Being Scammed, And We Gotta Watch Out

It's been a few years since the "scammer era" — from Anna Delvey to the Tinder Swindler — completely took over pop culture, but that's not to say scammers aren't still constantly trying to get in front of us.
I personally have received attempts at being scammed — one time someone sent me a photo of a bottle of wine pretending to have the wrong number. Luckily, I realized it was a scam after finding the exact same photo/scenario online:
Considering there are so many other scams, I figured I'd ask the BuzzFeed Community how they've gotten scammed so that we can all be more aware of how people lie, trick, and deceive. Here's everything they shared:
1. "I talked to a scammer for months. Of course, he was stationed overseas. We even talked on the phone. I put his pictures through Google Images and found out who he was impersonating. I played along. Eventually, he sent me a check for $30k."
2. "This was a while back (maybe 2010ish) when I was selling a sofa and chair on Craigslist. I was contacted by someone who wanted the furniture but wanted to pay by money order. I agreed, and they sent it, but for more than I was asking, they claimed it was an accident. Then they asked if I could return the difference (around $1000). They said they were moving across the country, and I had to send the money to a relocation manager."
3. "My house burned down, and after I got the insurance money, I had not one, BUT TWO contractors take my money and not do the work. So, I had to borrow another $70,000 to finish my house. The work wasn't even done right. When I said I wasn't happy, the contractor said, 'Too bad, that's what you get.'"
4. "I only use my home computer to pay bills online. When I logged on, I got a flashing alert that my computer was compromised and I needed to call this number immediately. I did, and the fellow said he could fix it. I granted him access, and we chatted while the program was downloaded. He asked me what I used the computer for and who used it, and I answered. After a lengthy period, he 'showed' me evidence on my computer of all the bugs and security risks and said I could buy software from him for $1,500."
5. "Okay, y'all, I'm sharing, but I AM SO MAD AT MYSELF. So, my husband and I moved, and we needed to change our mailing address beforehand. So he went online and did it for under $5. He then texted me and told me to bust mine out too, so it was just done because it was so cheap, and I was like, 'Sick, that makes sense.' So I went online and found what I think was the exact website my boo used, and this LOOKED SO REAL. It had seals and tabs, and I'm a little dumb."
6. "I fell for a phone scam where they call pretending to be from your phone company, ask if you'd like to upgrade, and then send a different phone from the one you've agreed upon and ask you to forward it to the 'real' intended recipient. Thankfully, I realized before it cost me any real money, but my phone company told me the scammers might've hacked into my phone. The worst part was that every text and call from the scammers said it was from my phone company, so I'll never again trust contact from what may or may not be the actual company."
"When I asked my phone company's fraud department how scammers can do this, they acknowledged it but said they were unsure. I naively thought this kind of scam only happened to older people. Afterward, people told me that your phone company would never really call with offers. But I've had genuine upgrades from them in the past; it used to be fairly common before smartphones. Either way, trust gone, and lesson learned. And remember never to share your one-time passcode with anyone!"
7. "It's much smaller than other stories, but a credit card skimmer got us at a vending machine. Two transactions for $95 were charged at a gas station in a state over 1,000 miles away from us, and our bank alerted us of possible fraud. We got the money back, changed cards, and no longer use vending machines unless we have cash."
8. "I just started a new job as an office manager, and one of my responsibilities was to order office supplies. One day, I received a call from someone saying they were an office supply company and wanted to see if I was interested in their products. They seemed nice, and they had good pricing. But what really made me think they were legit was that they said they had spoken with our CFO (even providing his name) and had approved orders. I wanted to give them some business, so I ordered a few items."
9. "A bogus brick mason I found through Thumbtack referrals took my $1200 deposit and never showed up to perform the work. Thumbtack vendors were supposedly fully vetted. They refused to refund my deposit, saying they were not responsible for incomplete work."
—Anonymous
10. "Not me, but a friend. We were in college, and she got a call from a number with the correct area code. The person over the line said, 'Hello (name), I'm (name) from the university of (our university) in the math education department. I see that you have an outstanding fee. Do you have the time to take care of that now?'"
11. "I live in Canada as a permanent resident and had to renew my PR Card (can't travel outside of the country without it — or, more importantly, can't get back in). So I went to the federal government's website, did my thing, and clicked the link to pay the processing fee. Many months pass. A vacation I've already paid for is coming up fast, and I still have no card."
"With less than a month to go, the government mailed back my renewal application, informing me it's been rejected because the payment didn't go through. The link turned out to be a scam—on a government website! Despite my best efforts, I couldn't renew the card in time and had to skip the vacation. I never got my money back, either."
—Anonymous
12. "I got a call from someone claiming to be from Customs and Border Protection. They said they had intercepted a package addressed to me and started asking questions about it, my banking, etc. It freaked me out because it felt like I would be charged with something I wasn't involved in. Somehow, I managed not to give out any important information."
13. "I'm in high school. A hacker got onto our tech help's email and emailed the school about a job opportunity. I have an iffy home life, and I really needed the money, so I filled out the form. I gave my name, address, phone number, and school email. It ended up being a scam. I'm actually terrified of what I did, but thankfully, my school is looking into it."
—Anonymous
14. "A man knocked on my door, claiming to be a neighbor. I opened the door because I thought maybe he had a package of ours. It turns out he was selling a magazine subscription and was doing this to pay for his college. He asked for cash, but I didn’t have any, so he offered his Venmo."
15. "I got a phone call at 11 p.m. from (I thought) my crying 4-year-old child saying a man took him and he doesn't know where he is; I called out his name, 'Johnny?!?! what's happening?' Then a man came on the phone and said, 'If you want to see Johnny again, you need to pay $5,000.' My husband figured it was a scam when he demanded to speak to our son again and realized it was a recording."
16. "I'm a therapist. A man called from the 'police department' of the suburb I work in, telling me I was in contempt of court for not responding to a subpoena for a court hearing. He said the judge (whom he named and was actually a judge in that area) was willing to 'work with me' on the fine. When I asked him to clarify, he said I had been sent a subpoena but did not come to the court to testify on behalf of a minor."
"I knew something was wrong then because I don't work with minors. I kept asking questions because I wanted to figure out the problem. He finally got frustrated with me, called me a b!+@#, and hung up. I immediately googled the situation. I found out that other therapists had been scammed by this. I was grateful that I followed my gut. Still, it was scary."
—Anonymous