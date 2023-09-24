People Who Are Child-Free Are Sharing Their Pettiest Reasons For Not Wanting Kids, And Points Were Made

19.

"I'm self-centered. I don't like having to live my life around others' needs. Making myself happy is my primary goal in life. I live for me. I view my purpose in this life as being able to cater to my every need. I want to be able to pursue whatever I like, whenever I like, however I like with no restrictions. To be a parent means you need to be selfless for decades. That sounds like pure hell! I'm not cold or evil, and people have always come to me for advice/support and find me dependable, but I know if I had to be a parent, I'd resent my kids so much, and no child deserves a parent like that."