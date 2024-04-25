19 Jobs That Make Over $150K

15.

"I own a trucking company. My husband and I just bought one truck in 2009 and grew from there. You definitely have to network in the fields you would like to serve. We have been very fortunate, and things have fallen in my lap. Also, most states have special programs for women and minority-owned businesses to help you grow... If you do it right, you can make millions. We aren't there yet, but we are getting there."