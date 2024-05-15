10.

"I am a professor, and on the first day of class, I ask students to write the name they would like to be called and their pronouns on a notecard, and I take it at the end of class. I use the notecards to take roll and learn their names and pronouns. Letting them tell me who they are instead of just calling names off the class roll sheet empowers them and sets a tone of respect for everyone in the class for the whole semester. This is not a SMALL detail for many of them."