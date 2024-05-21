Here’s What $50 Worth Of Groceries Looks Like Across The Country, In Photos

Hot take, grocery stores, but I don't think cut-up mangoes should cost $10...

We all need to eat, but in recent years, it has sometimes felt like our grocery stores and food brands are actively working against us to keep us nourished.

And it's not just a feeling, but a fact — from 2019 to 2023, food prices rose by 25%, surpassing overall inflation of 19% during the same period. In one survey, consumers cited food prices as their primary economic concern.

Anecdotally speaking, I have found it is sometimes cheaper for me to order pre-made meal delivery rather than buying all the ingredients myself (it's also more convenient, but that's another story). Sometimes, I even find DoorDash is cheaper, which is willldddd.

A supermarket shelf is filled with various brands of instant noodles, rice sides, and soup stocks, with price tags visible on each item
Curious about how groceries cost across the country, I fell into a rabbit hole on r/whatsinyourcart, a subreddit where people share their groceries, often alongside their bills and where they bought them.

I decided to round up all the best ~approximately~ $50 entries I could find from this year to see how far $50 can go depending on location, store, and what's in the cart. It might make you feel a little better (or worse) about your own grocery bill. Let's get into 'em:

1. Here's what $46.34 got this person from Ralph's in Los Angeles:

Groceries on a checkout counter, including oat milk, Silk maple brown sugar oat milk, bagels, Philadelphia cream cheese, strawberries, Häagen-Dazs ice cream bars, and pre-cut pineapple
They kindly provided the rough breakdown. Unsurprisingly, fruit was the most expensive item on the list:

- Mangoes $10

- Strawberries $8

- Cream cheese $7

- Creamer $6

- Oat milk $6

- Bagels $5

- Ice cream $4

...but $10 for cut-up mangoes??? SHEESH.

2. To further prove my point that sometimes ingredients for one meal cost more than Doordash or meal delivery, this person's ingredients for their dinner cost them $47.72 in NYC:

A table displaying fresh beets, rigatoni pasta, wild arugula, goat cheese, bread, honey, and Greek cheese
At least they'll have some leftover bread, honey, and pistachios? 🫠

3. Here's what $50.87 got this person at Whole Foods (location unspecified):

Boxes of Simple Mills crackers and bottles of Bolthouse Farms Tangerine and Organic Apple juice are on a table with four containers of Classic Hummus from Good &amp;amp; Gather
Yikes.

4. Another Whole Foods entry... $46 in Cincinnati:

Various grocery items including decaf coffee, pasta, champagne, broccoli, garlic spread, almond milk, cream cheese, and Violife cheese are placed on a kitchen counter
This one's a little better. *A little.*

5. Ok, but it's not alllll terrible — here's what $51.08 got this person at an Aldi in Wisconsin:

A variety of grocery items are on a table, including vegetables, milk, sugar, crackers, juice, popcorn, butter, yogurt, and canned drinks
Notes: Move to Wisconsin ✅ Shop at Aldi ✅

6. And here's $50 at Albertsons in Southern California, of which $20 was in maple syrup:

Grocery items on a kitchen counter include Goldfish crackers, Taylor Farms dill pickle chopped kit, maple syrup, De Cecco pasta, strawberries, and string cheese
I personally want to ship this person a nice $7.99 CAD ($5.86 USD) can of Québec maple syrup.

7. Here's what $51.69 looked like for this person at Star Market in Boston ($41.73 after rewards card):

Various groceries on a counter, including Campbell&#x27;s Chunky soup cans, bread, Hellmann&#x27;s mayonnaise, Morton salt, spices, and a Power Crunch protein bar
Ooof... 

8. But here's $50 at a Walmart in Indiana... not bad (and they even have meat!):

Various groceries on a table include chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, yogurt, pineapple, kale, mango, ground beef, Brussels sprouts, asparagus, bell peppers, apples, and a bag of oranges
"I’m a major budget shopper, so I’ve just gotten pretty good at picking the best prices at Walmart (only grocery store near me) and checking what’s on sale as well!" —u/FishCultLuci

9. Also very impressed by this person's Aldi haul for $50.86 in Louisville, KY:

A kitchen counter with various grocery items displayed, including canned goods, vegetables, potato chips, drinks, and a large pizza. A red and white shopping bag is on the floor
I've been eating more vegetarian meals for a few reasons, but finances are one of 'em.

10. Here's $51.90 at a Family Dollar in Chicago's south side:

Various groceries on a table, including soda bottles, hot dog buns, eggs, beef hot dogs, Pringles, Reese&#x27;s snacks, guacamole, and pimento cheese
And before you say, "A grocery store would be cheaper!" — much of south side Chicago is considered a food desert (AKA an area where one-third of residents live at least 0.5 miles from the nearest grocery store). In the last five years, Whole Foods, two Targets, and three Walmarts have all shut down in Chicago's south side. In many cases, dollar stores are the only option.

11. Here's a pretty solid "just under $60" haul from Walmart in Saratoga Springs, NY:

A kitchen counter with a variety of groceries including eggs, chicken, bananas, canned tuna, blueberries, grapes, vegetables, chopped onions, pork ribs, and spice mix
So much meat and seems they have quite a few meals there!

12. Not sure how to feel about this $45 vegan snack haul from a Target in Massachusetts:

Groceries on a stove: Wholly Veggie Macaroni, Oreo cookies, Doritos chips, Tofurky slices, Lightlife hot dogs, Pillsbury Crescents, Goodles pasta, hamburger buns, Field Roast Chao cheese, Thomas&#x27; bagels
$45/10 items = ~$4.5 per item. Vegan snacks ain't cheap.

13. This is what $44 gets ya at Trader Joe's in NYC:

Fresh groceries on a kitchen counter include lettuce, tomatoes, assorted vegetables, pasta, and cheese
I always found TJ's to be one of the most reliable and affordable grocery stores when I lived in NYC (produce being hit or miss).

14. A hop, skip, and a ferry away, here's what $49.07 gets at an Aldi in New Jersey:

A variety of groceries placed on a stove and countertop, including fruits, vegetables, cereals, and meats, suggesting a recent shopping trip
Aldi FTW.

15. And here's a burrito-cereal haul for $47 at a grocery store in Pennsylvania:

Various family-size breakfast cereals, syrup, frozen turkey meals, and an assortment of burritos are displayed on a kitchen counter
Cereal has gotten so expensive!!!

16. These people got a $51.10 produce-only haul from the "bargain bin" at a grocery store in the Bay area, California:

A variety of fresh vegetables and fruits on a table, including oranges, pineapple, apples, mushrooms, lettuce, kale, potatoes, and cabbage
Seems pretty solid for the Bay area... I just hope their veggies lasted longer than two days.

17. Lastly, here's some bulk-buying for $48.52 at an H-E-B in Houston, TX:

Grocery items on a checkout conveyor belt, including Skittles, mayonnaise, mustard, shredded cheese, cucumber, lettuce, protein shakes, and instant noodle soup
Mayo and mustard allll summer long.

That's it! Was it what you expected? What does $50 get you at your local grocery store? What's outrageously expensive, and what's surprisingly cheap? Let me know in the comments!