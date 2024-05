Maybe you thought the free travel and generous flight discounts made being a flight attendant the most glamorous job in the world. But once you started, you quickly realized you felt more like a glorified waiter than a steward of the skies. You only got paid for time in-flight, meaning delays, out-of-flight travel time, layovers, and anything else that went wrong was not paid for. Travel, something you used to love, turned exhausting rather than exciting, so you left the job behind.