(Cont'd) I’d be so exhausted by the time the weekend came around, so I’d spend all day sleeping on Saturdays and use Sundays to catch up on housework (laundry, cleaning, etc). It took a toll on my personal relationships and just having 'a life' in general. The worst thing about it, though, was being in between shows.

"You could go from working every day for months to not having another full-time gig for the same amount of time, so it was best to have a second job or an additional revenue stream. When the industry is on strike, it REALLY sucks. I can go on and on about the ups and downs of working in that industry… But the truth is, I’m thinking about going back. Lol."



—Anonymous