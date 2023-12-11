I'm Chuckling Under My Breath At Work At These 33 Funny Tweets From The Week, And I Hope You Will Join Me
"I bet the first time a pirate said 'shiver me timbers,' the whole boat just lost their f*cking minds."
Welcome. The end-of-the-year is nearly here, and while we scramble to finish our to-do lists at work and gather all our presents before Christmas, it's also peak meme-making season. Whether you participate in making them, or simply just waste your precious time reading them, here's all the best ones from the last week. Enjoy!
1.
god i hate the narrative that a guy with a nightgown and sleepy elf hat and a candelstick is getting good honkshoe mimimimi sleep. that is a guy constantly woken up. thats why he has a candlestick he has noises to investigate— colton 🦇 (@bugcatchings) November 28, 2022
2.
Gmail search is amazing. You can search something like "flight sacramento receipt 2023" and it will somehow manage to serve up literally every email in your inbox that isn't the receipt for the flight you just took to Sacramento.— M. Nolan Gray (@mnolangray) December 4, 2023
3.
it’s that time of year again pic.twitter.com/J1CHJYJOM3— spider-man lauren (@cruelisummer) December 4, 2023
4.
ducks after the oil spill https://t.co/LDzozXyZah— BLIZZY (@blizzy_mcguire) December 7, 2023
5.
sorry but LOL pic.twitter.com/PH60sItEVY— bri 𓇢𓆸 ♡ (@curlyhairvegan) December 8, 2023
6.
My niece want a Easy bake oven them shits $180 baby u getting an air fryer— , (@sgrate_) December 8, 2023
7.
there had to be a less terrifying way to do this pic.twitter.com/dtYJvQmvdO— sword gf (@punishedgarage) December 4, 2023
8.
iCarly (2007) https://t.co/wp5gYxYT6r— carly (@notcarlylol) December 8, 2023
9.
the show must go on pic.twitter.com/c5mvGfLVei— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) December 4, 2023
10.
Getting her an engagement ring for Christmas?— Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) December 4, 2023
- predictable
- no element of surprise
- perhaps, too romantic
- not a legal form of ID
Getting her a lifetime fishing license for Christmas?
- instant shock and awe
- will never see it coming
- is an official state document
11.
the simplicity of a single “:)” or “:(” is so astoundingly beautiful… i recognize a truth in these modern hieroglyphs that i cannot find anywhere else— johnnes (@johnnes_asf) December 6, 2023
12.
this meal prep shit is easy pic.twitter.com/Nhns67Wklv— Mike Bong (@WeirdBongs) December 6, 2023
14.
i bet the first time a pirate said “shiver me timbers” the whole boat just lost their fucking minds— slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) December 9, 2023
15.
IM SCREACHINGNNNGNNGNNG my autistic son has been carrying a toy elephant EVERYWHERE with him for years.. and at school they traced all the students at gingerbread men and his elephant was in his pocket 😭😭😭😭😭 please it’s so funny im dying pic.twitter.com/uRAkObsvay— hannah momtana (@boiledcrocs) December 7, 2023
16.
men are like nooo that’s my emotional support mushy flat yellow stained pillow— limp brittzkit (@Brittymigs) December 5, 2023
17.
don’t know if this guy meant gestures or just really likes miniature clowns pic.twitter.com/FBztBMzdmE— 𝕷𝖔𝖗𝖉 𝖔𝖋 𝕸𝖎𝖘𝖗𝖚𝖑𝖊 (@valkalrie) December 10, 2023
18.
when you've ignored your laundry for weeks: pic.twitter.com/80aOdteDS7— 𝔐 (@Wheeema) December 10, 2023
20.
Boss: What are you working on?— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) December 4, 2023
Me: Ugh. Just trying to finish up before this deadline.
Boss: I'll leave you to it, then.
Me: [goes back to Christmas shopping]
21.
too self aware for foreplay i’m so sorry… take that nurse costume off i know you didn’t go to med school— lea chin-sang (@bigfatmoosepssy) December 5, 2023
22.
imagine it’s the 80s and you do a line of coke and then hear lionel richie’s “all night long” for the first time. my god— Desus MF Nice💯 (@desusnice) December 7, 2023
23.
how I snoop around the city pic.twitter.com/5zi8Rw9WLK— bigsock (@biggersocks) December 8, 2023
24.
quick do you guys think my mom has a problem pic.twitter.com/qILUXVxei6— rae (@lasagnadelrae) December 5, 2023
25.
how it felt to come into school late at 11am with a hospital bracelet pic.twitter.com/3S2JaZiA3F— Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) December 5, 2023
26.
the funniest thing about being sick is when you’re like “hm. i don’t feel so good. little tickle in my throat. better take a nap, maybe i’m coming down with something” and then you wake up from the nap feeling like you got hit by a bus and have the spanish flu— latke (@latkedelrey) December 8, 2023
27.
Society is all fucking made up— game ideas company llc (@bogtrinkets) December 6, 2023
[has a refreshing beverage]
Society is a rich mosaic
28.
whoever said drink a bottle of kombucha count ur days I’ve been farting all day— r. (@xxoorita) December 7, 2023
29.
hate thrifting with a bitch who taps out after 15 minutes... get your ass up and check the men's jacket aisle.— megan (@chismosavirus) December 5, 2023
30.
me watching a movie in 32 parts on tiktok pic.twitter.com/b0ZbruSOby— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) December 7, 2023
31.
remembering the time I filled up a ten punch coffee card at a place I had only just started going to, when I asked what I could redeem it for the barista said "you could make me do anything"— Our Valued Classmate (@thatfrood) December 5, 2023