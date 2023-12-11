Skip To Content
    I'm Chuckling Under My Breath At Work At These 33 Funny Tweets From The Week, And I Hope You Will Join Me

    "I bet the first time a pirate said 'shiver me timbers,' the whole boat just lost their f*cking minds."

    Alana Valko
    by Alana Valko

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Welcome. The end-of-the-year is nearly here, and while we scramble to finish our to-do lists at work and gather all our presents before Christmas, it's also peak meme-making season. Whether you participate in making them, or simply just waste your precious time reading them, here's all the best ones from the last week. Enjoy!

    1.

    Twitter: @bugcatchings

    2.

    Twitter: @mnolangray

    3.

    Twitter: @cruelisummer

    4.

    Twitter: @blizzy_mcguire

    5.

    Twitter: @curlyhairvegan

    6.

    Twitter: @sgrate_

    7.

    Twitter: @punishedgarage

    8.

    NBC / Via Twitter: @notcarlylol

    9.

    Twitter: @UncleDuke1969

    10.

    Twitter: @OKWildlifeDept

    11.

    Twitter: @johnnes_asf

    12.

    Twitter: @WeirdBongs

    13.

    Twitter: @northstardoll

    14.

    Twitter: @PleaseBeGneiss

    15.

    Twitter: @boiledcrocs

    16.

    Twitter: @Brittymigs

    17.

    Twitter: @valkalrie

    18.

    Twitter: @Wheeema

    19.

    Twitter: @LolOverruled

    20.

    Twitter: @RodLacroix

    21.

    Twitter: @bigfatmoosepssy

    22.

    Twitter: @desusnice

    23.

    Twitter: @biggersocks

    24.

    Twitter: @lasagnadelrae

    25.

    John Taggart for The Washington Post via Getty Images

    26.

    Twitter: @latkedelrey

    27.

    Twitter: @bogtrinkets

    28.

    Twitter: @xxoorita

    29.

    Twitter: @chismosavirus

    30.

    Hulu / Via Twitter: @invis4yo

    31.

    Twitter: @thatfrood