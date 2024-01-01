Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    People Are Sharing The Things That Have Become So Normalized They Feel Like Scams, And Shit Got Real

    "The only way in which this system makes sense is through the eyes of the people profiting from the hardships of the people who pay for their luxuries. It’s sick."

    Alana Valko
    by Alana Valko

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, Twitter user @PicturesFoIder, asked: "What's a scam that's so normalized that we don't even realize it's a scam anymore?" I compiled all the most popular responses here, but y'all had a tonnnn more to add in the comments.

    So, let's get into 'em:

    1. "Working most of our lives away, with maybe two days a week if we’re lucky to somewhat exist. Then MAYBE getting to retire when we’re older and potentially too tired or sick to do anything anymore."

    woman with her head on the table in defeat with her laptop and notes around her
    Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

    u/banana_bebop


    2. "Working full time and being barely able to afford rent and food is such a scam. How broken is society that a Starbucks coffee is now seen as a luxury. But the 1% keep 1%ing."

    price of orange juice labeled at 12 dollars
    u/MickFoley13 / Via reddit.com

    u/izzywie7

    3. "Pet rent! It's highway robbery. A pet deposit, I understand. But charging $50 or more a month that you have to pay even if your pet does NO damage? Ridiculous."

    u/facebook_10154172478269055

    4. “'Convenience fees' or 'processing fees' need to be banned. Venues like museums and amusement parks will advertise that it’s cheaper to buy tickets online, but then after fees it’s the same price or even more. That needs to be illegal! It’s false advertising!"

    $50 convenience fees to pay my rent
    u/14ewest / Via reddit.com

    u/TRUdiva

    5. "When stores ask if you want to donate [select $ amount] to [insert charity] they’re using customers to help get the company a tax deduction instead of actually donating their own funds."

    screen asking for a donation
    u/Yukon_Cornelius1911 / Via reddit.com

    u/Fohserious

    6. "I went to a farmer's market last weekend, and one out of every three booths I purchased something from had the option to tip on their credit card readers. I am sorry, but I am not tipping you 18% for handing me a jar of salsa or a basket of peaches!"

    u/TheAdamBomb92 / Via reddit.com

    u/staceyface80

    "I booked a hotel tonight and the fucking website asked me to tip."

    u/monikap6

    7. "You know what's a scam? Folks — especially people of color, women, and other marginal, non-conforming folks — being taught to apologize for everything, even when they're not at fault. The indoctrination of it all!"

    u/howzitguy96815

    8. "Having an industry convince you that you’re ugly and another industry sell you stuff to 'fix' it."

    woman applying makeup
    Milshot / Getty Images

    u/buzzkeeper

    9. "The fact that the investor class keeps getting richer while there are people with full-time jobs living in their cars or packed 10 to a room is a massive scam. Billionaires aren't cool."

    a bed made in the backseat of a car
    u/Atypical_Mammal / Via reddit.com

    u/wolfinwolfscothing

    10. "How about paying to park at a hotel? Not that long ago, that parking space came with the price of that room."

    $48 parking for an hour and a half
    u/Lifeaccordingtome83 / Via reddit.com

    u/ajohnso28

    11. "Eye care. I didn’t choose to be legally blind and there is nothing I can do to prevent it or make it better. Why do I have to pay just to see bro 😭😭"

    glasses looking at the ocean
    Cavan Images / Getty Images/Cavan Images RF

    u/colleenm4d592d94b

    12. "Insurance. Any and all of it."

    u/asdfghj2

    13. "Healthcare in the US. I know more and more people who pay $300 for a single-person high-deductible plan, plus more for HSA contributions, and still struggle with medical bills that require haggling to resolve... The only way in which this system makes sense is through the eyes of the people profiting from the hardships of the people who pay for their luxuries. It’s sick."

    153,161 hospital bill
    u/SkepticDrinker / Via reddit.com

    u/Melanie Tindell

    14. "I’ll add sanitary items for people with uteruses. I’ve had my period for over a decade and let me tell you, if men had to spend money on them, they’d be $1 or free. Why is it $16 for a box of tampons? Why are pads five for $12?? That’s wild!"

    u/lettheflagshang / Via reddit.com

    u/JadedHunter

    15. On that note, "Being charged more for existing as a woman. Pink tax and specifically when mechanics or car salesmen charge you more for being one."

    u/zombiedolllizkah

    16. "That I can’t be safe in certain areas even in the fucking day. I’m fortunate I live in a neighborhood I feel safe during the night, but sometimes I babysit my friends' kids in her neighborhood, and even during the day I get sexual comments."

    man following a woman
    Volkan Cakirca / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    "People curse non-stop down the street, and I passed by like 10-year-old boys sexually harassing me??? Like what??? And it was the daytime too, I can’t imagine how it is at night. It’s such a scam not being able to live without feeling unsafe."

    u/Amber

    And lastly:

    17. "Unlimited PTO and/or salaried positions. This just means unpaid overtime and less PTO overall so you don't look like a slacker."

    person working late
    Luis Alvarez / Getty Images

    u/unpopular_onion

    If you have any other everyday scams that aren't *technically* scams to add (though sure do feel like it), drop 'em down below. ⬇️

    Note some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.