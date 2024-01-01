People Are Sharing The Things That Have Become So Normalized They Feel Like Scams, And Shit Got Real

Recently, Twitter user @PicturesFoIder, asked: "What's a scam that's so normalized that we don't even realize it's a scam anymore?" I compiled all the most popular responses here, but y'all had a tonnnn more to add in the comments.
So, let's get into 'em:
1. "Working most of our lives away, with maybe two days a week if we’re lucky to somewhat exist. Then MAYBE getting to retire when we’re older and potentially too tired or sick to do anything anymore."
2. "Working full time and being barely able to afford rent and food is such a scam. How broken is society that a Starbucks coffee is now seen as a luxury. But the 1% keep 1%ing."
3. "Pet rent! It's highway robbery. A pet deposit, I understand. But charging $50 or more a month that you have to pay even if your pet does NO damage? Ridiculous."
4. “'Convenience fees' or 'processing fees' need to be banned. Venues like museums and amusement parks will advertise that it’s cheaper to buy tickets online, but then after fees it’s the same price or even more. That needs to be illegal! It’s false advertising!"
5. "When stores ask if you want to donate [select $ amount] to [insert charity] they’re using customers to help get the company a tax deduction instead of actually donating their own funds."
6. "I went to a farmer's market last weekend, and one out of every three booths I purchased something from had the option to tip on their credit card readers. I am sorry, but I am not tipping you 18% for handing me a jar of salsa or a basket of peaches!"
7. "You know what's a scam? Folks — especially people of color, women, and other marginal, non-conforming folks — being taught to apologize for everything, even when they're not at fault. The indoctrination of it all!"
8. "Having an industry convince you that you’re ugly and another industry sell you stuff to 'fix' it."
9. "The fact that the investor class keeps getting richer while there are people with full-time jobs living in their cars or packed 10 to a room is a massive scam. Billionaires aren't cool."
10. "How about paying to park at a hotel? Not that long ago, that parking space came with the price of that room."
11. "Eye care. I didn’t choose to be legally blind and there is nothing I can do to prevent it or make it better. Why do I have to pay just to see bro 😭😭"
13. "Healthcare in the US. I know more and more people who pay $300 for a single-person high-deductible plan, plus more for HSA contributions, and still struggle with medical bills that require haggling to resolve... The only way in which this system makes sense is through the eyes of the people profiting from the hardships of the people who pay for their luxuries. It’s sick."
14. "I’ll add sanitary items for people with uteruses. I’ve had my period for over a decade and let me tell you, if men had to spend money on them, they’d be $1 or free. Why is it $16 for a box of tampons? Why are pads five for $12?? That’s wild!"
15. On that note, "Being charged more for existing as a woman. Pink tax and specifically when mechanics or car salesmen charge you more for being one."
16. "That I can’t be safe in certain areas even in the fucking day. I’m fortunate I live in a neighborhood I feel safe during the night, but sometimes I babysit my friends' kids in her neighborhood, and even during the day I get sexual comments."
And lastly:
17. "Unlimited PTO and/or salaried positions. This just means unpaid overtime and less PTO overall so you don't look like a slacker."
If you have any other everyday scams that aren't *technically* scams to add (though sure do feel like it), drop 'em down below. ⬇️
Note some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.