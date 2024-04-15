A Video Of Elon Musk Posing On A Red Carpet Is Going Viral, And It Might Be The Cringiest Thing I've Seen All Year

"I've never seen anyone so desperate to be liked and so obviously unlikeable."

Over the weekend, celebrities, athletes, and billionaires attended the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony (dubbed the "Oscars of Science") to recognize top scientists with million-dollar prizes.

Elon Musk made an appearance, and it was, um, a rather uncomfortable watch:

Someone tells him, "Throw your arms in the air again!!! Throw your arms in the air!!!" which gave us this:

Then, someone behind their camera said, "Fighting pose," and Elon proceeded to give this:

And this:

He then pretended to be sexy and coy:

Then he posed like he was about to do an evil waltz:

At this point, I was pretty sure he was auditioning to be a Sim.

Anyways, here's what the internet had to say:

You know he was practicing these poses in the mirror for an hour before he left https://t.co/EpxCAUbUDY

— Adam Ellis (@adamtotscomix) April 14, 2024
I've never seen anyone so desperate to be liked and so obviously unlikeable. https://t.co/tjs4bnQb7I

— Ashley Lynch ✂️🎞️ (@ashleylynch) April 14, 2024
This is exactly what we’re talking about when we say “he wants to be Tony Stark so bad but he’s actually Justin Hammer” https://t.co/JkuU2qTbfh

— Monkee D. Hernandy (@hernandy_s) April 15, 2024
it’s like a 12 year old trying their hardest to be the class clown https://t.co/RtsZ9SpQZy

— selma😜 (@selmacashmoney) April 15, 2024
He’s so uncomfortable in his own skin it looks like absolute hell to even be alive https://t.co/mWoAcEc2UI

— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) April 14, 2024
As Countess Luann said “Money can’t buy you class” https://t.co/wkZgNdF0Rk

— Jimbo 🇲🇽 (@JimboRomano) April 14, 2024
And lastly, my personal favorite:

Bye, Elon! I still won't call it X!