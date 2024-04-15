Browse links
"I've never seen anyone so desperate to be liked and so obviously unlikeable."
.@elonmusk gives multiple poses on the #BreakthroughPrize red carpet pic.twitter.com/VWTiQkdZMu— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 14, 2024
You know he was practicing these poses in the mirror for an hour before he left https://t.co/EpxCAUbUDY— Adam Ellis (@adamtotscomix) April 14, 2024
I've never seen anyone so desperate to be liked and so obviously unlikeable. https://t.co/tjs4bnQb7I— Ashley Lynch ✂️🎞️ (@ashleylynch) April 14, 2024
This is exactly what we’re talking about when we say “he wants to be Tony Stark so bad but he’s actually Justin Hammer” https://t.co/JkuU2qTbfh— Monkee D. Hernandy (@hernandy_s) April 15, 2024
it’s like a 12 year old trying their hardest to be the class clown https://t.co/RtsZ9SpQZy— selma😜 (@selmacashmoney) April 15, 2024
The awkward laugh and frantically looking around for validation every time kills me— Astral (@Astral_fns) April 14, 2024
He’s so uncomfortable in his own skin it looks like absolute hell to even be alive https://t.co/mWoAcEc2UI— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) April 14, 2024
As Countess Luann said “Money can’t buy you class” https://t.co/wkZgNdF0Rk— Jimbo 🇲🇽 (@JimboRomano) April 14, 2024
sims 4 vibes https://t.co/Fpw3FJ3YzL pic.twitter.com/9dHdIgAAAT— Jon Of Us (@JonOfUs) April 15, 2024