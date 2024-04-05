Astrology is kinda having a moment right now. In just a little over a month, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, and Ariana Grande all sang about their Saturn returns on their new records.
Now, we're on the heels of a total solar eclipse next Monday, April 8th — and whether you're astrologically inclined or not, it's a big deal.
Solar eclipses are natural, visible phenomena that have fascinated humans since ancient history. According to NASA, the first recorded eclipse in human history may have been in 3340 B.C.E. in County Meath, Ireland. Since then, humans have constructed various supernatural and scientific explanations and reactions to these celestial events.
First, contrary to popular belief — this guy is (kinda) correct. Eclipses are not rare; they happen twice a year ~somewhere~ on Earth. However, seeing them in the same place on Earth IS rare, and total eclipses are less common. For example, the last total solar eclipse in the US happened in 2017, and the next one visible in the US won't be until August 2044.
And, this total eclipse (now cueing "Total Eclipse of the Heart") is particularly special, at least that's what Rebecca Gordon, a New York City astrologer, author, and astrology school founder tells me. So, if you're like me and dabble with your birth chart occasionally, Rebecca helped break down what this total solar eclipse means, why it's special, and what it might mean for you.
So, Rebecca, we know what a solar eclipse is, but astrologically speaking, what's their significance?
Ok, I kinda love that. I feel like we all need a wake-up call from time to time. How does a solar eclipse differ from a lunar eclipse?
Didn't we just have a lunar eclipse?
Rebecca Gordon: "Yes, we had a partial lunar eclipse on March 25, 2024. Eclipses come in pairs, so whenever there is a solar eclipse, there is also a lunar eclipse either two weeks after or two weeks prior. Lunar eclipses are essentially 10x-powered versions of full moons. Full moons signify endings. So, a lunar eclipse will show you where you walked across the bridge, and now the bridge is in the water. There is no turning back. Lunar eclipses show patterns in your life that must come to an end. This could mean letting go of a habit, a relationship, a job, or anything else."
Ok, and if eclipses mark a big breakthrough moment, it kinda makes sense then that they have reportedly halted war, led to scientific discoveries, and occurred alongside historical events, such as the birth and death of kings, queens, and rulers. So, how do you think the total solar eclipse on April 8 might impact us?
Eclipses have also evoked various meanings for different cultures throughout history — for some fear, for others rebirth, change, and growth. But it seems like an eclipse is kinda what you make it. Is a solar eclipse something to be feared, or embraced? How should we approach eclipse season?
Rebecca compared the eclipse season to a faltering radio broadcast. She said, "The sun is like a radio station that broadcasts light and encoded information to Earth. When the moon crosses the sun during an eclipse, the radio station shuts down. By the end of the eclipse, that old station can no longer be found." It's like your life changes a station, and you must welcome the new music, despite it being unknown.
So, I have to ask about myself – while I'm astro-curious, I certainly am no guru. After hearing about “Saturn returns” buzzing in popular music right now, I thought ‘Huh, maybe I am going through my Saturn return too,' because things just feel a little out of whack. But I'm not in my Saturn return season. Could it be that the eclipse has something to do with it instead?
Oooh, I'm excited by this. All this time, I thought I was in my Saturn return, but really, I'm rather poignantly in the throes of eclipse season (at exactly 19 degrees of Aries!!!). Ok, enough about me though, let's talk about everyone else. What might the eclipse mean for different zodiac signs?
Alright, got it? Excited, nervous, scared, skeptical? Don't worry — according to Rebecca, it's natural. She said, "Eclipses force us to evolve beyond our comfort zone, and even if you resist, nature has a way."
Alright, phew. Changes, reflections, and hard truths. Accept it with open arms. Got it. I think what I appreciate about astrology, is that even if you're like, "This is BS!," there's some truth in all these platitudes. Whether you believe in any of the spiritual interpretations of the eclipse or not, we can all take time to reflect on some truths we've been ignoring. Perhaps the eclipse season is just that perfect moment to do so.
And look, while I just rattled off a whole convo with an astrologer, I'm a skeptic too. But I find beauty in the fact that ancient to modern cultures, tribes, and the present-day fortune cookie BuzzFeed quiz astrologists have all found connections through the stars, wondered about their existence, and questioned their meaning to our Earth.
And, to give the celestial some more credit, there's some wacky sh*t. Like, Rebecca told me about all the events that just so happened to occur during eclipse season, like women's right to vote (1919), the founding of the UN (1945), and the passing of the US Civil Rights Act in 1964. And apparently, there's a thing with the Royals and eclipses (soooo many have born and died on them, like what?).
So there you have it! Do with the total solar eclipse season as you want. Take it, leave it, throw it in the trash, whatever — you'll have to face those hard truths one way or another!
For the astrologically inclined, you can keep up with Rebecca Gordon on Instagram and her website. And, if you're lookin' to understand your birth chart better, you can use her free guide.