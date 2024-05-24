18 Last Words Medical Workers Heard Dying Patients Utter That Range From Surprisingly Silly To Utterly Terrifying

10. "I work as a paramedic. [A man crashed his motorcycle] into an electric box by a stop light. He ended up in the wood line in a forest preserve. He was injured, but not that badly. We ran it as a traumatic accident and transported him to a nearby trauma center. He was awake and talking en route."

"As we pulled into the hospital, he grabbed my hand and said, 'I see the light. I'm dying right now.' I tried to reassure him, but by the time he got into the ER, he had died. The ER doc screamed at us for not having him intubated, and so on. I told the doctor what happened, and he immediately apologized."



—Excellent_Chair_4391