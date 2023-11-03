I've had the sneaking suspicion fashion has been in the bad place for the past couple of months now, particularly when I came across a neon swimsuit section at Target this past summer. But now, I fear we are entering into a full-frontal 2000s fashion flashback nightmare. And I'm not the only one seeing it...
To understand what the hell is going on in brick-and-mortar retail these days, I headed to my two local, slightly degrading, and decrepit malls to see for myself. And, well, to say I was shocked would be an understatement. I was mortified.
So, without further ado, gird your loins, and let's get into everything I saw during my trip to the mall:
1.I started my day here. Not too offensive. Yet...
🎵 A little clavicle never killed nobody. 🎶
2.I saw Cady Heron wearing army pants and flip-flops, so I bought army pants and flip-flops.
3.While we're on the topic of Mean Girls, I was mostly offended to find this shirt in the "vintage tees" section.
4.Anyhoo, I meandered my way over to the accessories section and ended up here. Now, I don't mind the return of the claw clips, but if you told me this was a Claire's shelf from the early 2000s, I'd believe you.
5.Blair Waldorf called. She said she wants her puffy headband back.
6.There was SO MUCH RHINESTONE. A blinged-out zip-up with VELOUR cuff sleeves??? Don't get me started on the Hello Kitty jacket...
7.I was getting war flashbacks to my very ✨bedazzled✨ youth of meticulously rhinestoned dance costumes, Juicy Couture sweatsuits I couldn't afford, and getting in fights with my mom at a store called "Glitz & Ears" because she wouldn't buy me fake rhinestone "Chanel" earrings.