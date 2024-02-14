Freddie clarified two scenarios that someone might be in to qualify for the $400k homeowner's loan. Scenario one: "You need to put down 20% ($80,000), have no debt, and earn about $85,000 a year to have a shot at qualifying." Scenario two: "You put down just 3% (which is only $12,000), but if you have debt (college, credit cards, and car), you may need about $120,000 in salary to be considered for the loan."