Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    "It's Not Even Close": Gen Z Doesn't Consider $74K Middle Class Anymore, And They're Not Wrong

    "The middle class, the goal post, has been moved from $70,000 to $120,000 in just the past two years."

    Alana Valko
    by Alana Valko

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, Newsweek polled Americans on whether or not they viewed $74,000 as a "middle-class salary." Of the 1,500 Americans polled, Gen Z was the least likely group to view $74,000 as middle class, at only 41%.

    Debt, cost of living, expense, and financial burdens illustrated
    Olegsnow / Getty Images

    The poll prompted many reactions to the findings, including a viral video by Orlando realtor Freddie Smith, which has now been viewed over 12 million times. In the video reacting to the article, Freddie reads, "Gen Z doesn't agree that $74,000 is middle class — no kidding. It's not even close."

    Screenshot from Freddie&#x27;s TikTok video
    @fmsmith319 / Via tiktok.com

    Freddie then proceeded to break down what $74k for a Gen Z'er actually looks like if they have a bachelor's degree and they're 25 years old. He clarified, "First of all, $74,000 is much higher than the average income. Most Gen Z'ers are probably making anywhere from $40 to $50k, maybe $60k."

    @fmsmith319 / Via tiktok.com

    He continued, "But let's use 74k." First expenses aside, "The take home after taxes, 401k, and health insurance is $4,300."

    Screenshot from Freddie&#x27;s TikTok video
    @fmsmith319 / Via tiktok.com

    Second, "The average college monthly payment on a loan is about $500. You're down to $3,800."

    Freddie in cap looking at financial figures, reflecting on average college loan payment against a salary
    @fmsmith319 / Via tiktok.com

    In regards to living costs, Freddie took a conservative estimate. He said, "Let's say this person is financially responsible and decides to split a two-bedroom apartment in a medium sized city, like Orlando, so that their payment is $1,200 a piece, $200 for utility, so $1,400."

    Freddie in cap showing a budget with salary and expenses, indicating financial planning
    @fmsmith319 / Via tiktok.com

    For food costs, Freddie gave a more generous estimate, "Now unless they're gonna have Lucky Charms and peanut butter and jelly, their groceries are gonna cost about $600 if they're trying to get chicken, beef, and some healthy stuff."

    Freddie with surprised expression, infographic overlay lists income versus expenses with a focus on groceries
    @fmsmith319 / Via tiktok.com

    Then, he listed car costs (presuming this person has a car). He said, "You have a $400 car payment, $200 insurance, $150 for gas."

    Freddie with overlay of handwritten budget, pointing to insurance costs with a puzzled expression. Text summarizes personal budgeting
    @fmsmith319 / Via tiktok.com

    And lastly, "$100 for a cellphone leaves you $950. This is no savings, no investments, no emergency fund. Let's give them at least $300 to go on a couple dates, or hang out with their friends for the month so they can enjoy life a little bit. They're left with only $650."

    Freddie presenting a budget, listing expenses and $650 remaining from $74k salary
    @fmsmith319 / Via tiktok.com

    Freddie said, "A bachelor's degree, $74k salary, you are splitting a two-bedroom apartment with a friend, and you only have $650 left a month."

    Freddie showing a budget breakdown emphasizing $650 left from a $74k salary
    @fmsmith319 / Via tiktok.com

    Many people agreed with Freddie, and pointed out other costs Freddie didn't mention, like medical insurance, internet bills, and subscription services.

    Three social media comments discussing the high cost of living and forgotten expenses, highlighting subscription services and health insurance
    @fmsmith319 / Via tiktok.com

    Personally, I'd probably lower Freddie's grocery estimate (while I spend a lot on groceries/food combined, definitely not $600) and insert some of these extra costs in its place.

    And others agreed that $74k isn't even close to what Gen Z makes, with some Gen Z'ers mentioning they wish they could save $650 every month.

    Summary of online comments discussing individual salaries and reactions to pay rates in various professions
    @fmsmith319 / Via tiktok.com

    I can't say I disagree with these sentiments — perspectively, when you don't have that, it feels like a lot. And yet, it's still not enough to help save for a house... 🫠

    And while some people argued that $650 is still a lot of money, Freddie said, "I agree $650 is. BUT. They are splitting a two-bedroom apartment with a friend. Somebody making $74,000. How can $74,000 be middle class if you have to split an apartment with a friend in order to survive? Because if you live on your own for $2,000, that $650 is gone, and now you don't have any extra money leftover."

    Tweet discussing the adequacy of a $74k salary for solo apartment living
    @fmsmith319 / Via tiktok.com

    Freddie continued to say that by only saving $650 a month, "It would take you years to save up to $30,000 that you would need for a down payment on a house with the closing cost. But even if you could get that down payment saved, you would still need to make $120,000 a year to be considered for a $400,000 loan."

    @fmsmith319 / Via tiktok.com

    In another video reiterating his point, he asked, "How is $74,000 middle class, when even with a 20% down payment and no debt, you still can't afford the average house in this country?"

    Even for what might have formerly been called a "starter home," the average cost of a home is over $400k, and loan interest rates are currently just under 7%. As a result, Freddie told BuzzFeed that "most young people have been priced out of the housing market in most metropolitan areas."

    People on a cliff looking at a house on another cliff they can&#x27;t reach
    C.j. Burton / Getty Images

    Freddie clarified two scenarios that someone might be in to qualify for the $400k homeowner's loan. Scenario one: "You need to put down 20% ($80,000), have no debt, and earn about $85,000 a year to have a shot at qualifying." Scenario two: "You put down just 3% (which is only $12,000), but if you have debt (college, credit cards, and car), you may need about $120,000 in salary to be considered for the loan."

    Real estate professionals offer their clients contracts to discuss home purchases, insurance or real estate loans
    Arlawka Aungtun / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    But the reality is, neither scenario is really realistic for most young people. Freddie said, "The biggest change we have seen with past generations, in most cases, regardless of interest rates, the average American family could qualify for the average home. Today, a large percentage of average families cannot qualify, which is forcing them into renting."

    Tweet mentioning someone&#x27;s sister paying $1600 rent as her income doesn&#x27;t qualify for a house loan
    @fmsmith319 / Via tiktok.com

    Home prices have significantly outpaced inflation rates (where inflation has increased 644% since 1970, home costs have increased 1,608%). If home prices grew at the same rate as inflation since 1970, the median home price today would be just $177,788 (versus the $400k+ it actually is). 

    What's more, while the overall price of goods in America have increased 67% since 2000, the median American household income has increased only 7%. Compared to a 30-year-old baby boomer in 1985, the average millennial entering their 30s in 2019 faced a 31% higher home-price-to-income ratio. 

    Additionally, as Freddie addresses in another video, in 2020, interest rates lowered to 2.5–3% with the median home price at $250k (which allowed more people to buy homes), but post-pandemic that demand shot the prices up, and the median house costs nearly $420k at a nearly 7% interest rate.

    As a result of all this, Freddie said, "The middle class, the goal post, has been moved from $70k to $120,000 in just the past two years."

    @fmsmith319 / Via tiktok.com

    Overall, while many said $74k is more than they make, they agreed with Freddie that it's nowhere near what's needed to be able to afford a house and live comfortably.

    Social media comments discussing the affordability of housing on a typical income
    @fmsmith319 / Via tiktok.com

    Some argued that $100k–$120k still feels like the bare minimum.

    Summarized comments discussing the cost of living, with some arguing that a $100k-$175k income is now middle class
    @fmsmith319 / Via tiktok.com

    If you are a young person hoping to buy a home someday but feeling a bit discouraged (like me), Freddie did impart some wisdom.

    Family fighting to hold onto the concept of a house illustration
    Redvector / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    He told BuzzFeed, "I recommend young people to speak with a mortgage lender and learn the process of what it takes to qualify, like what loan options, down payment options, and specific programs could be available to help them get their foot in the door. Once they make a road map, it'll be easier to work toward that goal."

    a woman with a calculator holding it up for a person signing papers with keys on the documents
    Mind_and_i / Getty Images

    And while it all feels a little bleak, Freddie did conclude with a bit of a positive note. He said, "Though housing has changed, it doesn't mean it's impossible. Success comes in many forms outside of homeownership."

    He added, "I know it can be challenging, but staying optimistic, being creative, and continuing to learn will help you navigate not only the housing market, but your lives. We cannot underestimate the power of 140 million millennials and Gen Z'ers who can come together and truly make the world and economy a more balanced place."

    Because there's no official definition for the middle class, it's hard to know what really defines it. For most, being able to afford to buy and own a home used to constitute a middle class standard of living. Now, if you still consider $74k middle class, owning a home is probably not part of that definition.

    Let me know what you think, though — do you consider $74k middle class? Is home ownership still a delineation for the middle class?