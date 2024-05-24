'80s Fashion Influencers Are Going Viral For Creating Scenes That Looks Just Like The Decade, And I'm Obsessed

While I thought most influencers were mainly doting on the latest trends and next-best products, I was blown away to find that there are actually influencers for the '80s. THE '80s!!!!!
They scope out locations, like this neon food court, to recreate '80s-style scenes:
They're even doin' their hair with göt2b in the neon food court (which wasn't around in the '80s, but is definitely some of the strongest hairspray money can buy):
And getting custom airbrush shorts.
It's like they're trapped in time.
I had soooo many questions. Like, ummm, why the '80s? What's the inspo? TELL ME EVERYTHING.
So, I got in touch with the '80s content creators featured (yes, there's a whole community), and they answered allll my questions like total '80s sweethearts.
Despite looking straight out of the 1980's catalog, Violet Sky (@glitterwave80s), a singer, media archivist, and '80s lifestyle content creator from NYC, wasn't born in the '80s (she's only 23!).
Veronica (@ronnie.wheels), who's actually a classic Mercedes technician in New Jersey, is 24! Here she is with her 1987 Buick Riviera:
They each got into the '80s in different ways, whether through movies, music, or their parents. Violet told me she first really discovered the '80s in 2016 (!) when she watched the 1985 movie Girls Just Want to Have Fun.
She continued, "At the time, I had no personal style, but I’ve always loved bright colors and considered myself outgoing. '80s fashion incorporated a 'go big or go home' attitude in its style, and that really spoke to me, so I started attempting 1980s looks later that year."
She added, "That goes for interior design, too, where everything is grey! '80s fashion and pop culture really did push it to the limit (pun intended), and I really appreciate that unapologetic attitude when it comes to self-expression."
Similarly, Veronica said she got into an "'80s obsession" in middle school after watching Back to the Future and Knight Rider, which led her to discover '80s car culture, and eventually get her first Trans Am (she's now got a whooole fleet of vintage cars). Between '80s movies, cars, and her mom always playing '80s freestyle music around the house, she said that allowed her to discover everything else about the '80s, too — including fashion, decor, and tech.
She told BuzzFeed, "I just really dig the general design language of the '80s. The fashion was fun and loud; the cars were boxy or wedges. I’m not quite sure what specifically speaks to me, but it’s just such a fun era for everything aesthetically and mechanically. It was a transition from analog to digital, which I really enjoy."
For Jordan, her parents were a huge inspiration for her love of the '80s, as they often played '80s music in the car and frequently had a cable TV station tuned to solely '80s music, she said. As a high school freshman (in 2017), she started dressing in '80s fashion. She told BuzzFeed, "It started out not looking too good, but throughout the years, I have really perfected the look."
She continued, "I feel like everyone has that one decade that really resonates with them. For me, it is the 1980s. I’m not entirely sure why, but I feel nostalgic for it, and it truly seems like a better time to live."
She continued, "I love it when people who are Gen X tell me about their experiences, what they went through, and how much fun they had during that time. I really wish I could’ve experienced that."
While Violet, Veronica, and Jordan weren't born in the '80s and didn't experience the decade themselves — they do their best to try and recreate it. As pictured, they often scout out locations trapped in time with '80s design (aka, never been renovated), many referred to as "dead malls." The neon lights at the Berkshire Mall in Pennsylvania are a favorite:
Violet has also visited fast-food places (like the Taco Bell below), grocery stores, hotels, and diners that still have their "'80s charm." She said, "I love going to places that never updated their interiors. It’s like stepping into a time machine, and it's the closest I’ll get to looking around and knowing what the era really looked like."
And despite some haters, they say the response has been generally positive. "My only goal is to bring smiles to people's faces and to give people a sense of nostalgia from when they were younger," Jordan said. "It makes my day when people tell me that I bring joy to their lives because of my videos. Some people feel like they can relive their teenage years through me, which I absolutely love."
Violet added, "I’ve been able to meet so many amazing people, and I’m thankful for how supportive the people who follow me online are."
"Of course, there are going to be mean and negative people too, but you really only do live once and you can’t listen to people like that!"
And for Violet, sharing her love for '80s music online actually led her to produce and release authentic "lost" '80s music. In 2020, she came across an album by the 1980s band Shy Talk at a record store, which at the time was pretty much non-existent on the Internet. "Being a media archivist, I digitized it and uploaded it to YouTube for people to listen to," she said. "It wasn’t on streaming services at the time, but it was a great album, and I wanted more people to know about it."
One thing led to another, and after David discovered Violet was a singer herself, he asked Violet if she'd want to put her vocals on some unreleased tapes he produced in the '80s (almost 40 years later!).
So, Violet genuinely released '80s music in 2021, with her vocals being the only new addition. Violet said she and David are also working on an album now.
Violet also mentioned that thanks to her sharing underrated and lesser-known '80s music and artists, she helped Don Perry, the music producer for Girls Just Want to Have Fun (aka the movie that got her into the '80s), release the soundtrack for the 1986 movie The Malibu Bikini Shop.
Essentially, the only way to hear the songs was to watch the movie—they weren't available to stream. Now, thanks to Violet's help, the original master recordings are available on YouTube. She said, "That was a really full circle moment for me!"