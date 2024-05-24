'80s Fashion Influencers Are Going Viral For Creating Scenes That Looks Just Like The Decade, And I'm Obsessed

And for Violet, sharing her love for '80s music online actually led her to produce and release authentic "lost" '80s music. In 2020, she came across an album by the 1980s band Shy Talk at a record store, which at the time was pretty much non-existent on the Internet. "Being a media archivist, I digitized it and uploaded it to YouTube for people to listen to," she said. "It wasn’t on streaming services at the time, but it was a great album, and I wanted more people to know about it."