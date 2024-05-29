    People Are Sharing The Ridiculously Unfair Things Their Jobs Banned Them From Doing, And I'm Seething

    Not allowing people to call out on weekends is sinister.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This pizzeria that stopped providing free meals for its employees because they sometimes don't charge customers 25 cents for extra ranch:

    A sign that reads, &quot;No more employee meals until we stop giving away ranch for free.&quot;
    2. This restaurant that doesn't allow servers to sit, even when there are no customers present:

    An empty, modern-style pizza restaurant seen from behind the order counter, with tables and chairs set up for dining
    3. This establishment that doesn't allow their workers to be tipped:

    Sign in store reads: Customers, we prefer comments on your experience instead of tips to reward clerks. Mention associate names for recognition. Thank you for your patronage
    4. This office that won't allow employees to clock in early or it will affect their PTO:

    Time Clock and Time recording instructions. Time is based on shift schedule and not clock in time. Highlights rounding periods and policies for early/late arrivals
    5. This supermarket that doesn't allow workers to keep a water bottle next to them, even during a heatwave:

    Whiteboard with rules for colleagues about no drinks on the shop floor, availability of water machine, re-usable drink bottles, and policy on cans
    6. This store that doesn't allow workers to sit during their shift:

    &quot;Not for employee use&quot;
    7. This restaurant that doesn't allow employees to speak any other language besides English while at work:

    &quot;Even if they aren&#x27;t, there is an expectation that only English will be spoken in the restaurant.&quot;
    8. This workplace that doesn't allow workers to use their phones, otherwise they'll be publicly punished:

    &quot;If I see anyone breaking this rule, you will be publicly flogged and humiliated.&quot;
    9. This workplace that doesn't allow workers to call out sick:

    &quot;If you cannot find someone, you must show up!&quot;
    10. This workplace that doesn't allow workers to turn down or turn off the TV in the only break room:

    A person is speaking on a TV screen in a room with water coolers and office equipment. The screen displays subtitles but the person&#x27;s name is not visible
    11. This workplace that doesn't allow crying on the job:

    &quot;NO CRYING. NO WHINING.&quot;
    12. This workplace that doesn't allow workers to take off for Christmas Eve:

    A notice letting people know they have to work on Christmas Eve
    13. This workplace that doesn't allow people to use the bathroom for more than a predetermined amount of time:

    &quot;When the lights go out, you have exceeded the average time needed.&quot;
    14. This workplace that doesn't allow employees to bring any of their belongings into the building:

    &quot;No personal items allowed in the building til further notice!!&quot;
    15. And finally, this workplace that doesn't allow people to call out on weekends:

    &quot;If you call out on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday it is an automatic suspension for a week.&quot;
