1.
This pizzeria that stopped providing free meals for its employees because they sometimes don't charge customers 25 cents for extra ranch:
2.
This restaurant that doesn't allow servers to sit, even when there are no customers present:
3.
This establishment that doesn't allow their workers to be tipped:
4.
This office that won't allow employees to clock in early or it will affect their PTO:
5.
This supermarket that doesn't allow workers to keep a water bottle next to them, even during a heatwave:
6.
This store that doesn't allow workers to sit during their shift:
7.
This restaurant that doesn't allow employees to speak any other language besides English while at work:
8.
This workplace that doesn't allow workers to use their phones, otherwise they'll be publicly punished:
9.
This workplace that doesn't allow workers to call out sick:
10.
This workplace that doesn't allow workers to turn down or turn off the TV in the only break room:
11.
This workplace that doesn't allow crying on the job:
12.
This workplace that doesn't allow workers to take off for Christmas Eve:
13.
This workplace that doesn't allow people to use the bathroom for more than a predetermined amount of time:
14.
This workplace that doesn't allow employees to bring any of their belongings into the building:
15.
And finally, this workplace that doesn't allow people to call out on weekends: