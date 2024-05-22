I'm Actually Seething After Seeing These 19 Toxic Text Messages Helicopter Dads Sent To Their Kids

"BTW, I'm canceling your health insurance. You're 19 years old and should have a job that provides that."

Ajani Bazile-Dutes
by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This dad who tracked their kid who was out on a date:

Text conversation between two people. One asks about location, suspects tracking, and mentions a botanic garden. The other mentions Wintergarden and an arcade
u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

2. This dad who didn't respond well to their adult-aged child setting a boundary:

Text message exchange: Person A requests not to receive calls for chats at 3am, and allows for genuine emergencies. Person B explains they ignore calls and assures they wouldn&#x27;t call without a true emergency
u/TraumaCorner / Via reddit.com

3. This dad who wouldn't let his 23-year-old hang out late with their boyfriend:

Text message conversation where a dad asks his child to stop ignoring and reply. Child responds saying phone was charging and they were watching a movie. Dad expresses concern over staying out late and insists they come home in the next 20 minutes
u/sugarpop18 / Via reddit.com

4. This dad who tried guilt-tripping his child for spending time with their hospitalized grandma instead of calling him:

Text conversation between family members in which a daughter says she is in the ER with her grandmother. The father is upset, urging her to visit him
u/Green_Childhood_3644 / Via reddit.com

5. This dad who wouldn't allow their 20-year-old child to be picked up from work by anyone else:

Text conversation between a parent and a child. Parent explains they cannot pick up the child from work due to overtime and a remodel. The child responds frustratedly
u/fawnsandfairies / Via reddit.com
Text conversation: One person insists on picking the other up, with the latter expressing confusion and asserting independence. They agree to discuss it later
u/fawnsandfairies / Via reddit.com
u/fawnsandfairies / Via reddit.com

6. This dad who was out of town and took $100 from their child's bank account every day they didn't send him pictures of their bedroom:

Text messages between a parent and child. The parent deducts money, saying it will happen again unless photos are sent of a clean room. The child responds with an excuse
u/Thats_Pretty_Epic / Via reddit.com

7. This dad who threw away his kids' boots because they were in his way:

Kids&#x27; boots are lined up outside a door; a father texts his family a picture of the boots and says he&#x27;s sick of seeing the boots there and &quot;you&#x27;re gonna learn the hard way&quot;
u/rg808guy / Via reddit.com

8. This dad who overreacted because his daughter didn't answer her phone for a while:

A series of unanswered texts from a father to his daughter that first say he doesn&#x27;t want to see her boyfriend, then he will report her car stolen, and finally he won&#x27;t be giving her $50 anymore
u/Miztermustard / Via reddit.com

9. This dad who threatened to send his kid to bootcamp because he didn't get the haircut he was told to:

A father says &quot;I hope you got a shortcut haircut like I told you to,&quot; his child says they got the same haircut they always get, and the father says &quot;get ready for bootcamp&quot;
u/Tohken_Lordy / Via reddit.com

10. This dad who threatened to not help his kid with college tuition:

A father asks his child if they&#x27;re going to meet at the restaurant, the child says no, so they dad says he&#x27;s withdrawing his FAFSA information
u/M48PattonTank / Via reddit.com

11. This dad who demanded their child give him money on Christmas:

A father demands his child send him money, the child refuses, the father says he needs a new car, his child says they don&#x27;t care, and the father says &quot;have a bad Christmas&quot;
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

12. This dad who wouldn't let their kid borrow an umbrella because it was part of the "doomsday" supplies:

Dad says anything taken from the bunker room must be signed out with a form sign by him, Mom says &quot;for an umbrella?&quot; and Dad says he&#x27;s adding a keypad lock to the bunker
u/advice23639201974 / Via reddit.com

13. This dad who abruptly took away his child's healthcare:

The child says Happy Thanksgiving, and the father responds &quot;Pfft, BTW, I&#x27;m canceling your health insurance. You&#x27;re 19 and should have a job that provides that&quot;
u/beanb0ng / Via reddit.com

14. This dad who texted their kid to unlike a Facebook post:

The father texts that he&#x27;s disturbed that his child liked a post about being unbaptized, the child says they must have liked it on accident, the father asks them to unlike it
u/MustangLover22 / Via reddit.com

15. This dad who minimized his child's achievement:

A Facebook post from a father congratulating his daughter for graduating top of her class, then says &quot;I may be exaggerating a little (maybe a lot) by saying the top&quot;
u/palilulu / Via reddit.com

16. This dad who demanded their child let him track them:

A series of texts over the span of several days from a father who demands his child speak to him, then threatens to turn off cell service if the child doesn&#x27;t turn location settings on
u/Sixteen601 / Via reddit.com

17. This dad who gave his adult child a curfew:

The father texts his child to say they need to be back by 8:30, the child responds &quot;I&#x27;m 21,&quot; and the father says &quot;come home at once or I will revoke your phone privileges&quot;
u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

18. This dad who made his son pay half the electricity bill, even though he barely made any money:

The father says he should be given credit for providing a house and food, the child says &quot;wow you didn&#x27;t leave your kid on the street, congratulations,&quot; and the father says &quot;stop making disgusting comments&quot;
u/incredibletowitness / Via reddit.com

19. And lastly, this dad who told his daughter to stay "pure" as long as possible:

Daughter says not hurting her feelings is sexy, and her father responds &quot;not allowed to bring up sexy until you&#x27;re 42&quot; and anything that implies she&#x27;s not &quot;pure&quot; is not allowed near him
u/thysiastery / Via reddit.com