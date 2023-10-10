14. And lastly, "I run a highly competitive choir program in an affluent area. Choir is a pretty big deal out here and the parents can get very entitled when they don’t get their way. A few years ago I had a student who didn’t make advanced choir (only 40–50 get in out of around 200 who audition), so the parents decided to SUE me and the school. Even after explaining the audition process, that their kid didn’t get a high enough score, and that the kid would still be placed in one of our other great choirs…nope. They persisted and even told me in a meeting with the principal that they made enough money to spare no expense on the best lawyers to get their way."

"They must have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars over a few months getting all of these different lawyers to try to find a reason why their kid should get into the group. No one could but they kept hiring new lawyers to keep trying. Eventually, I got tired of fighting with them and constantly being harassed by their lawyers so my principal and I decided to just give in. It was the only thing we could do if we didn’t want to keep fighting them for who knows how long but honestly I regret it to this day and wish I had stuck to my guns… it just wasn’t worth it anymore. All of this over middle school choir! Unbelievable."



—Anonymous