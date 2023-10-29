20.

"I dated a girl in high school, and she was generally very bright. We were at the mall one day, looking at one of those big maps of the mall directory. She asked me how the map knew where we were standing. Dumbfounded, I asked her to clarify. She pointed at the star on the map that said, 'You are here,' and asked how the map knew. I explained that the map was where we were standing, and we were reading it. After 10 minutes of trying to explain, she still didn't get it."