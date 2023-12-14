Skip To Content
    25 Screenshots Of Dating App Conversations That Would Make Any Single Person Want To Scream Into The Void

    "I need a pic with measurements with paper with your name next to your face. Once verified let's do a video call right after to confirm you are not a catfish. I get 500 likes every day. If you don't agree with this, then move on. I could care less."

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This person who was annoyed that their Tinder match wasn't carrying the conversation:

    person 1 says great convo after receiving a hi and person 2 says you came out of the gate blazing and i&#x27;m just trying to keep up
    AnotherDoubtfulGuest / Via reddit.com

    2. This person who was the definition of high-maintenance:

    person says they can only ansswer one question at a time and so the other person should only ask one question at a time
    u/sierraalpha149 / Via reddit.com

    3. This person who was a straight-up liar:

    person says they don&#x27;t actually have a phd but they might as well
    u/Mr_Poopy_Butthole89 / Via reddit.com

    4. This person who only looked for one trait in a romantic partner:

    person continuing to ask how much the other person makes and how much they have
    u/Seijiteki / Via reddit.com

    5. This person who had a very specific process for verifying Tinder matches:

    person asking for pics with measurements to prove they are over 5&#x27;5 and if they dont agree with this they&#x27;ll just move on
    u/BackgroundContract77 / Via reddit.com

    6. This person who made a huge confession 20 minutes before their date:

    i may not have told you that i can&#x27;t speak english at all i&#x27;ll use google translate when i dont understand
    Corndawgptang / Via reddit.com

    7. This person who was a control freak:

    person wanting their match to get rid of their 2 piercings because they don&#x27;t like them
    u/StillBarelyHoldingOn / Via reddit.com

    8. This person who was an obvious scammer:

    someone trying to get a bitcoin transfer
    u/OrbitalTime / Via reddit.com
    person still trying to get money in the form of a gift card
    u/OrbitalTime / Via reddit.com

    9. This person who was closed off from the start:

    Someone opens a conversation by saying they&#x27;re difficulty to connect with personality wise and asks what makes their match better than other candidates
    u/Glittering_Finger_63 / Via reddit.com

    10. This person who left out important information in their profile:

    A woman compliments a man and asks for shirtless pictures, the man asks if she has Snapchat, and she says to text because her fiancé shares her Snapchat
    u/jelaur_610 / Via reddit.com

    11. This person who couldn't stand small talk:

    Someone says &quot;tell me a little about yourself,&quot; and the other person responds &quot;stuff like that is why I don&#x27;t do dating apps, you want the most personal details already&quot;
    u/mazatapec_shroom / Via reddit.com

    12. This person who couldn't hold a basic conversation:

    Someone asks &quot;is psychology fun? I&#x27;m an accounting major and it&#x27;s about as boring as you&#x27;d think,&quot; and the other person responds &quot;that&#x27;s a boring way to start a conversation&quot;
    u/TheGreatEmanResu / Via reddit.com

    13. This person who wouldn't open up at all:

    Someone starts a conversation with a person named Lo &quot;may I ask what Lo is short for?&quot; and they respond, &quot;No you may not, is that pertinent at all?&quot;
    u/Hellion1982sfw / Via reddit.com

    14. This person who was unethically non-monogamous:

    Someone asks for clarity on their match saying they&#x27;re polyamorous, and the person responds that they always have two partners but they don&#x27;t know about each other
    u/likelegitnonamesleft / Via reddit.com

    15. This person who didn't want to talk about the very minimimal information they shared on their profile:

    A match refuses to talk about their small business, then criticizes their match for not coming up with better questions
    u/Aperion_Wonder / Via reddit.com
    profile says florida native, never married, and no kids and they&#x27;re a pescatarian
    u/Aperion_Wonder / Via reddit.com

    16. This person who got pissed at someone asking questions about their life:

    Someone asks if their match has roommates, and they respond &quot;are you trying to pay my bills? Because if not I don&#x27;t see why who I do or don&#x27;t live with concerns you, fucking loser&quot;
    u/YoRafa97 / Via reddit.com

    17. This person who stood someone up:

    Someone asks &quot;did you change your mind about breakfast,&quot; and their match responds &quot;oh hey, yeah, I took a road trip&quot;
    u/dizzypurplepanda / Via reddit.com
    person says, it would have been nice to get the courtesy of a cancelation i don&#x27;t think we&#x27;ll be talking anymore
    u/dizzypurplepanda / Via reddit.com

    18. This person who spoke in riddles:

    A person asks what their match likes to do on dates and gives some examples, the match says &quot;none of those, real dates&quot; and when asked what they consider a real date, they respond &quot;If I have to tell, it isn&#x27;t worth it&quot;
    u/Chowdergrrl / Via reddit.com

    19. This person who was turned off very, very easily:

    Someone asks if their match is excited for their date, they respond yes, the original texter says &quot;prove it then&quot; with a winking face, and the match says they have nothing to prove and calls off their date
    u/superhotgrumblefire / Via reddit.com

    20. This person who unmatched someone because he was 25 and "still" in college:

    Two matches were making plans to meet up, one mentioned they&#x27;re in college, and the other person backed off and said &quot;25 and still in college? Interesting&quot;
    u/hancii35 / Via reddit.com

    21. This person who was only on Tinder for revenge:

    The main bio of a woman says &quot;my boyfriend pissed me off and I&#x27;m immature, so here I am. Can someone give me the attention he&#x27;s not?&quot;
    u/1GloryFoxx1 / Via reddit.com

    22. This person whose profile was misleading:

    A man named Travis has an about me that simply says &quot;taking dog mom applications&quot;
    u/Iplaythebaboon / Via reddit.com
    A woman opens conversation with Travis by saying &quot;I raised a quarantine puppy so I come with dog mom qualifications,&quot; and he responds &quot;I don&#x27;t give a fuck&quot;
    u/Iplaythebaboon

    23. This person who was catfishing:

    A man admits to creating a profile as if he&#x27;s a woman because he wants to trick straight men into having a sexual encounter
    u/Alternate962 / Via reddit.com

    24. This person who seriously found having an Android phone to be a dealbreaker:

    Someone admits they have an Android phone, and their match says &quot;ewww, wow you know what? Blocked, unfriended, rejected&quot;
    u/Alternate962 / Via reddit.com

    25. And lastly, this person who matched with someone just to give them feedback on their profile:

    Someone opens the conversation by saying their match looks very handsome in their first picture but their other pictures are very odd
    u/KelbosaDownAHallway / Via reddit.com