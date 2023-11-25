1.
This teacher who took off points because a student showed their work the "wrong" way:
2.
This teacher who REFUSES to give 100% on a test:
3.
This teacher who assigned a 100-question packet over spring break:
4.
This teacher who was way too uptight:
5.
This teacher who covered the clock in their classroom:
6.
This teacher who punished a student by making them write this confusing sentence 20 times:
7.
This theater teacher who could not understand why a student had to miss some of tech week:
8.
This professor who sent this incredibly shady email:
9.
This professor who didn't believe in writing emails, which caused commuter students to come all the way to school to learn class was canceled:
10.
This professor who completely disregarded a student's grief:
11.
This professor who took points off because an assignment was submitted just minutes before the deadline:
12.
This professor who sent an angry email to the class only to find out they had made a mistake:
13.
This teacher who was confidently incorrect about the English language:
14.
This professor who didn't believe a student finished an assignment so fast, so they gave them a zero:
15.
This professor who didn't accept having COVID as an excuse for missing class:
16.
This professor who told students to come to class despite the university canceling classes due to a freezing rainstorm.
17.
This teacher who actually banned yawning:
18.
This professor who didn't give students until midnight to submit their assignments:
19.
This teacher who lost a student's final and punished them:
20.
This teacher who took off points because the date wasn't formatted correctly:
21.
This teacher who put an unfair "trick" question on a test:
22.
This teacher who took off points because a student used their real name:
23.
This teacher who allowed students to go to the bathroom no more than three times a month:
24.
This professor who does not communicate through email:
25.
And lastly, this professor who gave a student a zero for NOT STAPLING their essay:
The teacher’s note says, “Grade: 0. Turned in unstapled. (Don’t worry. You are still able to pass the class.)”